9-Months-Pregnant Pippa Middleton Steps Out Just Before Due Date: 'Reality Is Finally Kicking In'

With just days to go before she’s due to welcome her first child, Pippa Middleton stepped out in London on Tuesday for a day of grocery shopping.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton, who is expecting a baby with husband James Matthews, wore a polka dot dress with a dark pink cardigan and sneakers for the outing.

Pippa has stayed active throughout her pregnancy, and continues to document her fitness routine in her column for the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen magazine.

“As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day, movement is certainly getting more awkward,” she wrote in her most recent column. “The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in.”

“Perhaps this is the body’s way of making sure that you get in tune with what lies ahead.”

Pippa says she has turned to meditation to help her in her third trimester.

“I was skeptical at first, but after practicing this discipline for the past month I have noticed a huge difference in my mental wellbeing and sense of clarity,” she writes.

“I signed up to a beginners’ meditation class recently to master the tools essential for performing it effectively,” she continues. “This involved learning to meditate twice daily, ideally for 20 minutes, chanting a mantra, while sitting upright, eyes closed and focused. Our teacher stressed that we should ensure we always make time for this because there’s always an excuse not to.

“It’s a good idea to take some wellbeing time for mummy-to-be now and, most importantly, for the future.”

Pippa is also following in the footsteps of her royal big sister, with her plans to give birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital — the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their royal children.