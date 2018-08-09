Pregnant Pippa Middleton Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Pretty Patterned Shirtdress

Pippa Middleton is bumping along.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, continued to perfect her maternity style while leaving a gym session in London. She kept to her go-to style of a chic summer dress, this time a blue and white striped shirtdress adorned with floral designs. A tie detail above her waist highlighted her growing baby bump.

Pippa accessorized the summer look with a pair of sunglasses and beige flats (the Dandy Star Slipper by Penelope Chilvers, which are currently on sale) — and a helmet! The mom-to-be hopped on a bike to head out.

The 34-year-old has been documenting her pregnancy workout regimen for U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen, recently revealing that swimming has become a go-to way to keep up her fitness routine as she nears her due date.

“From personal experience, I’d confidently say I find it has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercize since I found out I was expecting,” she shared. “It’s comforting to know that it’s safe throughout pregnancy, and you don’t need to adapt and change too much (unlike most other sports). It’s so good for you that you could swim every day – as long as you don’t overexert yourself – right up until the end of the third trimester.”

She previously cited fellow new mom Serena Williams as inspiration to keep up her love of tennis while expecting.

Pippa officially announced she was pregnant through the column, where she shared how the baby on the way impacted her exercise schedule.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four to five-day-a-week [fitness] routine,” she wrote, noting that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the “riskier months” were over.

She also shared how fitness has been an integral part of her pregnancy.

“I’ve noticed my body change, but through exercise I feel it’s being strengthened,” she said. “I’m fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy, but have been disappointed by the limited technical information what you can and can’t do.”

Pippa has had a busy few months, attending a few events with the royal family. She was on hand for Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May as well as the christening of her nephew, Prince Louis, at St. James’s Place in London last month.