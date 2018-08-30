Pregnant Pippa Middleton Is in Full Nesting Mode as She Moves Furniture Into Her London Home

Pippa Middleton is getting her home ready for her new arrival!

The younger sister of Kate Middleton, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, was spotted supervising a moving crew outside her London pad this week as they unloaded numerous pieces of furniture.

The mom-to-be casually dressed her growing baby bump in a pink blouse with three-quarter length sleeves paired with jeans and white sneakers.

Pippa and her husband were renovating their London home to include a nursery, according to reports.

Shortly after visiting her new nephew, Prince Louis in April, the royal aunt was spotted browsing for furniture around London’s Chelsea neighborhood.

James’ brother, Spencer Matthews — who is on the brink of becoming a first-time father himself with his wife, model Vogue Williams — recently appeared on U.K. talk show This Morning and talk turned to his new niece or nephew.

“And your brother is about to become a dad as well a little bit after you with Pippa Middleton,” said host Ruth Langsford. “So, do they know if they’re having a boy or a girl?”

“They don’t,” Spencer replied. “They’re extremely private and honestly, we know nothing.”

Pippa is following in the footsteps of her royal big sister, who kept the sex of all three of her children a surprise.

Pippa, 34, officially announced she was pregnant in an article for U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen, where she’s been documenting how she’s keeping up her workout regimen while expecting.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four to five-day-a-week [fitness] routine,” she wrote, noting that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the “riskier months” were over.

Earlier this month, she was spotted leaving a gym session in London on her bike wearing a blue and white striped shirtdress adorned with floral designs. A tie detail above her waist highlighted her growing baby bump.