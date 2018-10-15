Even More Royal Baby Buzz! Pregnant Pippa Middleton Checks Into Hospital with Overnight Bags

Pippa Middleton is getting closer to welcoming her first child.

Pippa, who is due this month, was seen smiling as she entered the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital — the same place where her older sister Kate Middleton gave birth to all three of her children — on Monday. Her husband, James Matthews, carried large bags into the hospital, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Pippa’s representative had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Kate made three memorable post-baby debuts on the steps of the Lindo Wing as she introduced the world to each child soon after their births. Prince William and Prince Harry also made their royal debuts on the famous steps while in the arms of their mother, Princess Diana.

On Friday, Pippa arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s royal wedding. The first-time mom, 35, wore a green bespoke Emilia Wickstead dress and matching fascinator along with black heels.

The trip to the hospital comes the same day as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared they are expecting their first child.

A royal source tells PEOPLE that Meghan has had her 12-week ultrasound and is “feeling well.”

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Monday.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”