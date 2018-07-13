Pregnant Pippa Middleton Arrives at Wimbledon with a Surprising New Hair Trend

Pippa Middleton is putting a new spin on her maternity style!

Pippa, the 34-year-old younger sister of Kate Middleton, arrived at Wimbledon on Friday with her husband, James Matthews, and sat at center court. For the occasion, Matthews, wore tailored navy slacks and a summer blazer while Pippa wore a boho-chic dress with billowing sleeves. The couple matched in Ray-Bans. Pippa often wears bold patterns and long skirts, but she changed up her usual simple, no-fuss hairstyle with a fun new updo — a low ponytail with two French braids running along each side.

Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon on July 13, 2018 Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Pippa Middleton Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

Pippa attended Wimbledon last week with her brother, James Middleton, and sported a white eyelet sundress, a similar look to the one she wore two days before while running errands around London. Earlier this week, she also showed off her baby bump (in baby blue!) at the christening of her nephew Prince Louis. Her first child is due this fall.

The avid tennis fan recently revealed she’s taking “elite” fitness tips from new mom Serena Williams. In her latest column for the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen, Pippa divulged some tips on how she keeps in top shape while pregnant.

“I’ve been a tennis fan since childhood, as a player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout my pregnancy,” Pippa, 34, writes.

“Take Serena Williams,” she continues. “She famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months.”

“Few of us can relate to this elite excellence, but if you’re a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there’s no reason why you can’t continue a good level of tennis,” she writes.