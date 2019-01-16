Pregnant Meghan Markle Was Called a 'Fat Lady' at Animal Shelter — and Her Response Was Perfection

Stephanie Petit
January 16, 2019 10:02 AM
She’ll take it!

Meghan Markle was meeting staff, volunteers and beneficiaries at her new patronage, the animal charity Mayhew, on Wednesday when one woman gave the mom-to-be a bold compliment.

“You’re a fat lady!” the woman said, motioning to the Duchess of Sussex’s growing baby bump.

Meghan immediately let out a big laugh and responded, “I’ll take it!”

During her visit, the longtime animal lover saw first-hand a number of projects run by the charity, designed to improve the lives of animals and people and to better communities both in London and internationally. Some of the projects include animal therapy visits, work with homeless people and their pets and international projects, such as dog rabies vaccinations in Kabul.

She wore head-to-toe beige for the outing, pairing a knit dress by H&M (only $34.99!) with a designer long jacket, the Emporio Armani Cream Cashmere Coat. Meghan carried the Falabella tote by Stella McCartney, the designer of her evening reception wedding gown, and rocked matching heels.

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle
Meghan toured the facilities and met with members of the community and animals who have benefitted from the charity – and she even got to hold one of the rescue’s pups.

Before moving to London, Meghan had two rescue pups at her home in Toronto. Guy relocated with her across the pond while the other, Bogart, was gifted to friends. Harry and Meghan have also gotten their own dog together. Although they are still keeping the pooch’s name hush-hush, Meghan did let it slip that the couple’s new dog is a “she.”

