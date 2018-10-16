This Is How Pregnant Meghan Markle Plans to Survive 76 Tour Stops in 16 Days — in Heels!

Just like her royal sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle can do just about anything in heels.

From basketball drills to sideline events on the soccer field, Meghan is comfortable in sky-high footwear. But her skills will be put to the test during her epic 16-day tour Down Under, which will see her embark on 76 different engagements — as she enters her second trimester, no less!

During her first day on tour, Meghan sported her Stuart Weitzman “Legend” nude suede pumps, which feature a 3.75 inch stiletto heel. After meeting with government officials earlier in the day, Meghan toured the Taronga Zoo and then mastered a busy fan meet-and-greet outside the Sydney Opera House.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle James D. Morgan/Getty Images

But in between her busy tour stops, Meghan gave her feet a little relief by changing into simple black Rothy's flats.

Dean Lewins/AFP/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

She sported the comfortable footwear while she and Harry quickly made their way from the zoo to their awaiting boat, which took them across the water to the Sydney Opera House. Once they arrived, she changed back into her suede heels.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Press Association via AP Images

Later in the day, she swapped her Stuart Weitzman heels for her Dior “Essence” nude patent pumps for a reception at Admiralty House in Sydney.

Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Meghan and Prince Harry’s will travel to Dubbo, Australia, where they will meet with school children and a local farming family and attend a community BBQ.