Pregnant Meghan Markle Shows Growing Baby Bump While Holding Hands with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held hands as they honored the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey on Sunday evening.

Matching in navy blue, the parents-to-be joined Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and other members of the royal family for the ceremony marking 100 years since the end of World War l. The Royal Fab Four also reunited, as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton returned to the venue where they married in 2011.

For the occasion, Meghan, 37 — who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, 34, in the spring — wore a double-breasted dress and black hat along with dark blue Aquazzura pumps. The peplum and belt details of her ensemble accentuated her growing baby bump.

Prince Harry sported a simple tie and suit. Everyone in attendance, royals included, wore red wore red poppy pins, the symbol of remembrance for World War I and veterans.

The service capped off a busy Remembrance weekend for Meghan and Harry. The Royal Fab Four also came together (for the first time since July!) on Saturday evening for the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall. It kicked off Meghan’s first Remembrance Day as part of the royal family.

And on Sunday, they joined other members of the family to honor the country’s war dead at a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in London. During the solemn ceremony, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stood together at one balcony, while Meghan watched from the balcony of another window outside the Cenotaph war memorial in London. As the balconies of each window are small, it’s nearly impossible to fit more than three or four women on each. Although Meghan didn’t join her family members, she was given a very important position of her own: watching alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s wife Elke Budenbender.

Last year, Queen Elizabeth chose not to lay a wreath at the ceremony but to hand the duty off to her son and heir, Prince Charles. The 92-year-old monarch followed this new tradition again.

An equerry laid a wreath on behalf of her 97-year-old husband Prince Philip, who retired from his royal duties in 2017 and did not attend.