Pregnant Meghan Markle Embarks on Suspension Bridge Walk Between 117-Year-Old Redwood Trees

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are capping off their royal tour by getting in touch with nature.

The newlyweds, who are expecting their first child this spring, headed to the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua on Wednesday (local time) for a journey along the walkway of suspension bridges between 117-year-old Redwood trees. As they explored the forest, they learned more about its history.

Meghan kept on her blue Givenchy sweater from earlier in the day and changed out of her pleated skirt and into her go-to Mother Denim black skinny jeans and comfy black flats for the excursion. She also wore a lightweight down jacket by Norrono.

The forest is also the home to a thriving mountain biking community that draws people of all ages to the Redwoods. Meghan and Harry met invited representatives of the local biking community under the forest canopy.

The mom-to-be, 37, skipped previous forest walks in Tonga and Fiji amid Zika fears. While Harry traveled to Colo-i-Suva Forest Park in Fiji, Meghan stayed behind to have morning tea at the British High Commissioner’s Residence.

Meghan did join Harry at Tonga’s Tupou College as they dedicated two forest reserves at the school’s on-site forest, however, she did opt out on a walk through the area.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga Chris Jackson/Getty

Harry, 34, and Meghan kicked off the final day of their royal tour with a formal pōwhiri and luncheon before naming two kiwi chicks and greeting fans at a public walkabout.

As they left their final event, Harry and Meghan walked out of the Redwood forest holding hands as Harry turned to reporters and said: “It’s been great — thanks guys.”