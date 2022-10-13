01 of 12 The Street View James Whatling Windsor – dominated by the oldest inhabited castle in the world — is a royal town like no other. It gives its name to the family now headed by King Charles III and is the scene of some of the most memorable (and sometimes most moving) spectacles in recent history. Now, Prince William and Kate Middleton are making it home with their young family. "Like the late Queen and King Charles, they are outdoorsy people," says Natasha Daniel of the town's Daniel department store. "It's been a strange year," she adds. "We were celebrating the Jubilee in June and obviously we recently had the saddest news. Most people in Windsor are very active monarchists. You would sometimes see the Queen's corgis being walked, and you almost thought she would be around forever. Windsor without her is a strange place. This now feels a strange in-between time."

02 of 12 The Royal-Inspired Pub James Whatling At the Duchess of Cambridge pub, staff are used to people visiting with hopes of seeing a royal. The pub was renamed shortly after the wedding of Kate to William in 2011. Now, the company that owns it is mulling over changing its name to the Princess of Wales in the light of Kate's new title.

03 of 12 The Royal-Inspired Pub James Whatling Tionne Mingle, 19, pours a pint of Mac's IPA — one of the McMullen brewery's signature beers — across the bar from a huge framed poster of the then-Prince Charles in the pub years ago. "Prince Charles reaching for another McMullen's ale" is the caption in bold type. Next to it, is a small framed shot of William and Kate. "We have people from all over the world — from Australia, Canada and the Commonwealth countries — coming in here and some ask if we have seen Kate and William," says assistant manager Tel Fernandes. "It's lovely that they've moved in nearby. The name of this pub definitely draws people here. I live above it and every time I look out of the front window, I see people taking pictures."

04 of 12 The Gift Shop James Whatling People flocked to Windsor both after the Queen's death and around the day of her committal service — and royal pilgrims are still arriving to view her resting place at St. George's Chapel within the castle grounds. About 100 yards from the main castle gate is Ajit Sandhu's store that he's run for 31 years. "A lot of people came on the saddest day. It was so busy here after the Queen died, as people came here to remember her," Sandhu says. He adds that Kate and William are not necessarily on peoples' minds in his store. "At the moment, not many people ask about them, as it's all about the Queen. People come here knowing that the royals are often seen in Windsor on special occasions and events and ask if we see the Kate in the streets." The 71-year-old adds, "It's good for the town that they have moved to the estate. It's good to have a presence here."

05 of 12 The Sign James Whatling "A lot of people would like to see William as the king, but that is not how it goes," says Sandhu. "People will forget things that happened years and years ago. They move on, which is a good thing. At the end of the day, [Charles] is our King."

06 of 12 The Florist James Whatling Assistant Laura Gray is arranging some displays in Martyn Crossley, the Florist shop in the heart of Windsor. It is quieter this early autumn day, compared to the week between the Queen's death and funeral, when hundreds of people ordered flowers to lay at the gates of the castle grounds. Embassies from around the world, including Malta, the British Virgin Islands, Peru, Chile, the Falkland Islands and Sudan and the President of Austria, got in touch to send flowers to St. George's Chapel. Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are customers — the family sent a white bouquet of flowers up to Balmoral Castle on the Sunday before the Queen died. Florist Martyn Crossley created the bouquet and the table decorations of roses, freesias and stock that was presented to the Queen when she carried out her last public engagement at a hospice near Windsor in July. "People here just get on with it," Crossley says of the royal family's presence. "Catherine and William were here last week, seeing people at the Guildhall, and people just take it for granted. It's the tourists that get excited about seeing them! There is a feel-good factor about them being here."

07 of 12 The River View James Whatling Windsor feels like a different place since the Queen died on Sept. 8. "I still can't believe it. I keep thinking she's just in Balmoral and will be back," says Crossley. "Living in Windsor, you always look up at the castle, and you might see the Royal Standard flying and would think, 'Oh, she's at home.' And you'd feel comfort with that. I presume things are going to be different now."

08 of 12 The Department Store James Whatling In 1901, the year that Queen Victoria died, Daniel department store was born. Walter James Daniel was the first owner – and 121 years later, his great-great-granddaughter Natasha Daniel shows PEOPLE around the award-winning first floor toy section. There, standing life-size tall at more than 5 ft. is a Lego sentry, while in another section a huge stuffed toy lion prowls above the boxes of goodies. It's a treasure trove for children — let alone royal ones. "I know they visit John Lewis in Sloane Square in London, so it's likely they'd come here too," Natasha says. "It's a kid's dream. When I was little, I used to come in here and it all felt so big, with all your favorite toys from my wildest dreams!" She says people in the town think the Wales family will move from Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle itself eventually. "It's great that they are here," she says.

09 of 12 The Department Store James Whatling In the women's section, familiar brands like country favorite Barbour and Radley accessories vie for attention with Tommy Hilfiger. Sophie, Countess of Wessex visited a few years ago, and Princess Anne has also been spotted in the store. But Prince William and Kate are helping renew the royals' connection with this most royal of towns. "It's a new life for them, and it's all part of the circle of life. People pass and babies are born," Natasha says. The store had a royal warrant for the provision of gifts to the royal household, and the crest is proudly displayed on the front of the building. But, like all warrants, it ended with the Queen's passing. They can keep it active on their letterheads and the building for two years, and they hope it will be renewed by King Charles.

10 of 12 The Café James Whatling Nimia (which means "come to me") is a little Scilian café on the walk from Windsor to Eton, just over the bridge that links the two. Specializing in delicious cannoli sweet treats, it also serves brownies and pastries. Barista Ilaria Bertuetti says, "This is a lovely quiet area – there are parks and the River Thames, but it is still close to London too. You never know if they are walking the dog by the river with the children. It would be good to come here. If she does, I will tell you!"

11 of 12 The Farm Shop James Whatling Situated very close to the road out of the estate, the Windsor Farm Shop — with its 21-day aged pure bred Sussex beef and lamb from nearby Bagshot Park farm — is effectively on the royals' doorstep. There are local organic vegetables, pots of Acacia honey (complete with honeycomb) and bottles of the estate's fine sparkling wine for sale. Kate stands in line at the local butcher's shop when she is in Norfolk, and there's every chance she will do the same here.