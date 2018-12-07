Four Arrested in Case of Stolen Royal Tiara After Surveillance Footage of the Heist Is Released

Four people have been arrested in relation to theft of the the Portland Tiara, a diamond stunner made for a member of the British royal family, and a diamond brooch that were stolen straight from its display case in Nottinghamshire, England, last month.

Three men – ages 46, 38 and 33 – and a 30-year-old woman were taken into custody Friday, according to ITV. However, the stolen items have not yet been recovered.

“This case has involved multiple lines of enquiry and we’re continuing to work hard on the case to secure justice for the victims,” said detective Inspector Gayle Hart, according to the outlet. “The stolen property hasn’t been recovered and we still want to hear from anyone who knows where the items might be.”

Police continue to search for information from the public regarding a silver Audi RS5 they believe was involved in the burglary.

The announcement of the arrests comes one day after Nottinghamshire Police released surveillance video footage of the heist.

Three burglars, wearing white suits and motorcycle helmets, are seen rushing into the gallery before sparks fly as they cut open an armored glass case.

“Burglars broke into the Portland Collection Gallery on the estate between 9.45pm and 10pm on Tuesday night (20 November 2018),” Nottinghamshire Police said on Facebook. “They stole the tiara and a diamond brooch from an armoured glass display case while the alarms were sounding.”

Nottinghamshire Police/Facebook

First worn by Winifred Anna Dallas-Yorke, Duchess of Portland, at the 1902 coronation of Edward VII, the Portland Tiara features a center diamond, two diamond drops and additional pendant diamonds set in gold and silver.

“It could be worth millions—but it is such a well-known piece it can’t come up for public sale,” James Lewis of Bamford, a leading British auction house, told the BBC. He feared the tiara might be broken apart with the diamonds being sold as separate pieces, making it impossible to recover intact.

Winifred Anna Dallas-Yorke, Duchess of Portland W. and D. Downey/Hulton Archive/Getty

This isn’t the first royal jewelry heist in recent months. Two crowns and an orb — the 17th century funeral regalia of King Karl IX and his wife Queen Kristina — were stolen from a glass case at a cathedral in Strängnäs, which is near Stockholm, back in August. The suspects were seen fleeing the cathedral in a motorboat across nearby Lake Mälaren.

Some of the 400-year-old jewels were recovered in a raid days after the heist, according to The Times.