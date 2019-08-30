The Youngest Royals
23 featured stories since

Royal Name Game! Find Out Which Royal Family Member Is Inspiring the Most Baby Names

Prince Louis may be responsible for a big lift in his name rankings, but another little royal nabbed the second spot in popularity

By Simon Perry
August 30, 2019 09:22 AM

In the baby name game, Prince George has just pipped his uncle Prince Harry.

George has replaced Harry as number two on the list of favorite baby names chosen by parents in England and Wales last year, the latest official statistics show. In 2017, George was third — the position Harry now holds.

Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, were reflecting a trend when they named their son Archie in May. His name rose two places to number 16 in 2018. (Big cousin Prince George is clearly a fan of the name — months before Archie’s birth, The Sun reported that the little royal met a woman walking a dog and offered up a false name for himself. “I asked George what his name was, even though I obviously knew it,” she said. “To my astonishment, he said, ‘I’m called Archie’ with a big smile on his face.”)

Archie is a shortened version of the name Archibald, meaning genuine and bold or brave. Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland was also an ancestor of Princess Diana’s. Using the nickname as a first name gives it a more casual, American vibe — while the baby’s middle name, Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Story Continues Below
Skip
The Youngest Royals
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Son Archie Harrison Made Debut in Royal-Approved British Blanket Brand
5/8/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Could End up with a Title When Charles Becomes King
5/9/2019
Here's When Royal Fans Can Expect to See New Mom Meghan Markle Again
5/14/2019
PEOPLE Welcomes New Royal Baby Archie with Special Edition
5/16/2019
Baby Archie's Birthplace Finally Revealed — Here's Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth!
5/16/2019
Mike Tindall Learned About Archie's Birth on WhatsApp — Inside the Royal Family's Group Chat!
5/17/2019
Will Prince Louis Make His Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut at Trooping the Colour This Year?
5/27/2019
Royal Milestone! Prince Louis to Make His Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut at Trooping the Colour
6/3/2019
Who Was the Boy with His Arm in a Sling Next to Prince George at Trooping the Colour?
6/7/2019
See Prince George and Princess Charlotte's First Royal Tours — Ahead of Archie's Africa Tour!
6/27/2019
Archie's Christening Date Revealed! Here's When We'll See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son
6/30/2019
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Son Archie's Christening Will Include This Royal Family Heirloom
7/5/2019
Royal Hand-Me-Down! Archie Will Wear Same Christening Robe as Cousins George, Charlotte and Louis
7/5/2019
How Archie's Royal Christening Differs from Cousins George, Charlotte and Louis' Ceremonies
7/6/2019
Archie Mania! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Has Inspired the Most Popular Baby Name of 2019
7/8/2019
Prince Louis Just Had a Meme-Worthy Moment in Kate's Sunglasses While Greeting Meghan and Archie
7/10/2019
See Prince George and Princess Charlotte Let Loose on the Polo Field During Family Playdate
7/10/2019
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Carside Snack Break During Polo Match 'Showed Real Life'
7/11/2019
Prince George Flashes His Missing Tooth in Super Casual New Birthday Portraits: See All 3!
7/21/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Is a 'Happy Baby' with 'Tufts of Reddish Hair'
8/14/2019
The Royal Family Has a WhatsApp Group Chat They Use to 'Set up Get-Togethers' Over the Summer
8/27/2019
All About Princess Diana and Meghan Markle's Royal Christening Couch Connection
8/29/2019
Royal Name Game! Find Out Which Royal Family Member Is Inspiring the Most Baby Names
8/29/2019
Prince George, Archie and Meghan Markle
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

RELATED: Did Prince George Reveal His Royal Cousin Archie’s Name Back in January?

And the moniker of his 1-year-old cousin Louis has had a massive lift up the rankings as his name leapt 13 places to 69, as 941 families named a son the same as Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s youngest child. The similarly-spelled Louie was higher at 38, with 1,319 boys being given that name.

Meghan has also had a boost, likely inspired by the excitement of the wedding of her to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The number of girls having the same name as the Duchess of Sussex doubled from 49 to 101.

In other royal names, Charlotte has stayed ranked in the 12 spot.

Prince Louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

But it was another name — Alexa — that garnered lots of headlines, as it has fallen from 301 to 118. It has been suggested that this is because families want to avoid any confusion with Amazon’s digital assistant.

Olivia and Oliver were the most popular girls and boys names.

Advertisement

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.