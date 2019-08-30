Royal Name Game! Find Out Which Royal Family Member Is Inspiring the Most Baby Names

In the baby name game, Prince George has just pipped his uncle Prince Harry.

George has replaced Harry as number two on the list of favorite baby names chosen by parents in England and Wales last year, the latest official statistics show. In 2017, George was third — the position Harry now holds.

Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, were reflecting a trend when they named their son Archie in May. His name rose two places to number 16 in 2018. (Big cousin Prince George is clearly a fan of the name — months before Archie’s birth, The Sun reported that the little royal met a woman walking a dog and offered up a false name for himself. “I asked George what his name was, even though I obviously knew it,” she said. “To my astonishment, he said, ‘I’m called Archie’ with a big smile on his face.”)

Archie is a shortened version of the name Archibald, meaning genuine and bold or brave. Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland was also an ancestor of Princess Diana’s. Using the nickname as a first name gives it a more casual, American vibe — while the baby’s middle name, Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.”

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Image zoom Prince George, Archie and Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

And the moniker of his 1-year-old cousin Louis has had a massive lift up the rankings as his name leapt 13 places to 69, as 941 families named a son the same as Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s youngest child. The similarly-spelled Louie was higher at 38, with 1,319 boys being given that name.

Meghan has also had a boost, likely inspired by the excitement of the wedding of her to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The number of girls having the same name as the Duchess of Sussex doubled from 49 to 101.

In other royal names, Charlotte has stayed ranked in the 12 spot.

Image zoom Prince Louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

But it was another name — Alexa — that garnered lots of headlines, as it has fallen from 301 to 118. It has been suggested that this is because families want to avoid any confusion with Amazon’s digital assistant.

Olivia and Oliver were the most popular girls and boys names.