Police Launch Inquiry Into Prince Charles's Charity Following Cash-for-Honors Allegations  

The Prince’s Foundation is cooperating with Metropolitan Police following reports that honors and British citizenship were sought on behalf of a Saudi businessman in exchange for financial donations

Prince Charles's charity is facing more difficult questions amid an ongoing inquiry into cash-for-honors allegations.

The Metropolitan Police announced on Wednesday that detectives have launched an investigation following allegations that donations to the charity were made to secure official honors and British citizenship for a Saudi businessman.

There have been no arrests, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

A spokesperson for The Prince's Foundation said, "It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation."

The investigation is looking into allegations of offenses under "the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925," Scotland Yard said.

"The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter. This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national," the statement continued. "The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information.

"Officers liaised with The Prince's Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices. The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents.

"These documents were reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined an investigation will commence."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 14, 2021 in London, England. Prince Charles | Credit: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

On Wednesday, Charles's office reiterated their statement from September, saying, "The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities."

In September, it emerged that the Prince's Foundation had launched an inquiry of its own. The Sunday Times and The Mail on Sunday reported allegations that the chief executive of the foundation, Michael Fawcett, helped support a campaign for official honors for Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.