Former Royal Girlfriend Susannah Constantine Reveals Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions

Ever wonder why Chic's Nile Rodgers' stage suits look so slick? He washes all his own clothes — by hand. That was the key revelation for Susannah Constantine as she spoke with him about his outfits for her podcast My Wardrobe Malfunction.

"He even sent me a video of himself in the bathroom and I thought, 'What is he doing now?'" Constantine tells PEOPLE. "He had his towel wrapped around the middle and I thought, 'What am I going to see next?' Then he went into the sink and his hand went in and he had this beautiful silk Karl Lagerfeld shirt that he was washing in blue soap flakes. He said, 'Just in case you didn't believe me this is what I'm doing.'"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Constantine, 58, who dated Princess Margaret's son David in the '80s (they remain close friends), made her name in the '90s alongside Trinny Woodall when they helmed the iconic What Not To Wear in the U.K. and Making Over America on TLC.

Now, through her podcast My Wardrobe Malfunction, she asks celebrities about their life through clothes — with any faux pas they can share thrown in.

susannah constantine and Nile Rodgers Susannah Constantine with podcast guest Nile Rogers | Credit: Courtesy Susannah Constantine

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"A wardrobe malfunction is something that no one is immune to – it doesn't matter how famous you are, everyone's had one," she says. "I don't think I have a single piece of clothing in my wardrobe that I don't have a memory attached to."

Constantine – whose next season of chats premiers on May 9 -- has tapped friends and celebrities from Kristin Scott Thomas to Elizabeth Hurley, who spoke about the sensational Versace dress she wore to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral that she attended alongside then-boyfriend Hugh Grant.

"Someone had this dress and she put it on having no idea the sensation it would cause," recalls Constantine.

Her malfunction? Hurley was asked to open a village fete "and her shoe got stuck in the cobblestone paving. She was trying to tug her shoe out and the vicar had to pull her shoe out," Constantine says.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

elizabeth hurley and susannah constantine Susannah Constantine with podcast guest Elizabeth Hurley | Credit: Courtesy Susannah Constantine

And for Constantine, her former TV partner Woodall is not just her close friend – she also helped her seek the steps she needed to take to tackle her alcoholism.

The mom of three children (ages 22, 19, and 17) tells PEOPLE, "It doesn't matter when or how much you drink – it is how the alcohol affects you. There's no rule of thumb. Is it the first drink that does the damage – because once you start you can't stop. That's me."

She adds, "I spoke to a friend of mine in America and I called Trinny. They gave me the support I needed and gave me advice on the next steps I should take, which I did. I didn't go into therapy. I just walked into a meeting and kept going. I did 90 meetings in 90 days and now it's part of my life. My bridge to normal living, thank goodness."

In addition to hosting the podcast, she is a passionate swimmer and has written two novels. Now, a couple of publishing houses have asked her to write another book. She teases that she can't say more.