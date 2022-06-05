The Jubilee Fun Continues: See What the Royal Family Was Up to on Saturday!
From a morning trip to Wales to a starry concert at Buckingham Palace, Saturday brought lots of celebrations for the British royals as the Platinum Jubilee rolled on
It was a good morning indeed on Saturday, when Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William made a surprise visit to people in Wales gathered for Platinum Jubilee events. The family visited Cardiff Castle, where locals were celebrating the Queen.
The day was especially poignant for 8-year-old George, whose visit mirrors his father's first official trip to Wales when he was the same age.
The children, who held hands with their parents, met performers, including singer Bonnie Tyler (who was honored by the Queen in her annual birthday awards), and crew involved in a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place on the grounds of Cardiff Castle.
Kate wore her Eponine red coat dress with her DeMellier bag and Spells of Love gold earrings (the designer is Welsh!).
At one point, the royals joined the orchestra on stage as they played Welsh singer Tom Jones' hit "Delilah." They moved along the stage to then watch a rock drummer do a roll.
William encouraged George to shake some hands as the excited well-wishers chatted to them.
Prince William shared a special moment with Siobhan Lewis, 37, who has cerebral palsy, and her mother Tracey, from Cardiff. Siobhan told the prince that she met Princess Diana when she was at the Peto Institute in Budapest, Hungary.
"He was happy to hear that and said that he knew she'd been to Hungary a few times," Tracey told PEOPLE.
"We knew William and Kate were coming but it was an added bonus having the children," Siobhan added. "It was really lovely. They were all wonderfully relaxed and friendly."
The family also chatted with a group of local Scouts.
"George and Charlotte asked how I got my badges," Jack Lovatt, 12, told PEOPLE. "And William asked George if he had done similar in scouts."
A fun moment for George and Charlotte came when they were introduced to a goat named Shenkin the Fourth — the mascot of the 3rd battalion Royal Welsh regiment.
"They were very excited to meet him," handler Sgt. Mark Jackson told PEOPLE. "So when I explained that he also helps escort the Welsh rugby team out at the Principality Stadium, Prince George was even more excited by that. Both the children were mesmerized by Shenkin."
William and Kate's visit to Wales was part of an effort by the royal family to spread out around the U.K. to thank people for their support during the Jubilee. Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited Scotland on Friday and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are heading to Northern Ireland.
William and Kate got a peek at artist Nathan Wyburn's collages of both the Queen and the couple's own engagement photo during their visit.
Charlotte, 7, tried her hand at directing the band during concert practice, conducting the orchestra to a kid-approved song. With a little assurance from her dad, Charlotte stepped in for conductor John Quirk for "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto.
The young siblings especially enjoyed spending time with the musicians. During the tour of the stage and production area, Kate shared that George is taking electric guitar lessons, while Charlotte has been practicing the piano.
On stage, George and Charlotte were in awe of the sound mixing techniques. George took a turn sliding the knobs and listening through headphones (as did Dad!).
Toward the end of the event, the pair collected flowers from the well-wishers gathered at the castle.
William sweetly checked in with the kiddos as the morning rolled on.
Though Prince Louis, 4, was likely deemed too young for the event, his older siblings sure charmed.
Meanwhile in London, the Queen's daughter Princess Anne represented Her Majesty — still sidelined this weekend with ongoing "discomfort" due to mobility issues — at the 243rd running of the historic Epsom Derby. PEOPLE confirmed the Queen was watching the race at home on TV.
Also on hand for the event, Anne's daughter and son-in-law, Zara and Mike Tindall.
At the event, the royals were greeted at the race track by a special honor guard formed by 40 royal jockeys wearing the Queen's famous purple and gold racing colors.
In an interview with ITV, Zara said of the Jubilee weekend, "There's so much going on in the world at the moment that's not positive, and this is a great weekend to be positive and just enjoy everyone together."
"Everyone has had such a tricky time over the last two years, so actually to have everyone together and to be able to do these occasions together and celebrate an amazing lady has been amazing. And this is my first time here, so I'm really excited to be here," she continued.
The outing was a family affair — Anne's son Peter Phillips also joined, making his public debut with his new girlfriend Lindsay Wallace. Phillips and his wife Autumn (née Kelly) announced their separation in February 2020. The former couple, who share two daughters, finalized their divorce last June.
Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen in The Crown's upcoming season 5, was among the stars at the Derby.
Staunton said she was "honored" to be invited to the Derby.
"It's a great privilege to play The Queen, and obviously very daunting to be doing that. But it's a huge responsibility which I take on gladly. You're playing this country's biggest icon," she said.
Saturday night brought huge crowds to Buckingham Palace for the much-anticipated Platinum Jubilee concert.
The royal family had a front-row seat: do you spot Kate, Charlotte, George, William, Camilla and Charles?
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank waved to the cameras.
And Charlotte and George clearly enjoyed the festivities!
The event kicked off with a pre-recorded sketch between the Queen (who showed off her sense of humor!) and England's beloved Paddington Bear.
After Paddington thanked the monarch for having him during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen asked, "Tea?"
Paddington drank straight from the teapot, leaving only a few drips for the Queen — but she calmly responded, "Never mind."
"Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich," Paddington offered, pulling one out of his hat. "I always keep one for emergencies."
"So do I. I keep mine in here," the Queen said, pulling a sandwich out of her trusty handbag, an accessory that she's rarely seen without. "For later."
During the event, George and his dad sported similar wide smiles.
Curated by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, the party got started with Queen + Adam Lambert performing a rousing rendition of "We Are the Champions."
Guitarist Brian May rocked out in a photogenic moment.
Later on, Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Webber for a medley featuring hits from The Phantom of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King, and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
The cast of Six belted (and fangirled with Miranda afterward!).
Hamilton's Giles Terera gave his all.
Alicia Keys got the crowd going with some of her chart-toppers, including "Girl on Fire" and "Empire State of Mind."
Diana Ross was the final performer of the night. She'd previously recounted her own meetings with the Queen to BBC, sharing, "Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world. I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion."
Luminaries including Michelle Obama submitted taped messages with memories and thanks for Her Majesty.
In a speech honoring his grandmother, William said, "While no one's grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century. In that time, mankind has benefited from unimaginable technological developments and scientific breakthroughs. And although those breakthroughs have increased our awareness of the impact humans have on our world, our planet has become more fragile. Today, in 2022 — as The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee — the pressing need to protect and restore our planet has never been more urgent."
Charles, who took the stage alongside his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, opened by stating, "Your Majesty, Mummy. The scale of this evening's celebration – and the outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee weekend – is our way of saying thank you – thank you from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact the whole world."
Special effects included images of the Queen projected onto the palace.
Drones lit up the sky, with the castle illuminated to match.
A corgi — the Queen's favorite dog! — going for its bone was a hit.
As was this teapot pouring into a cup.
A message of thanks drew cheers.
