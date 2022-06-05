The Jubilee Fun Continues: See What the Royal Family Was Up to on Saturday!

The event kicked off with a pre-recorded sketch between the Queen (who showed off her sense of humor!) and England's beloved Paddington Bear.

After Paddington thanked the monarch for having him during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen asked, "Tea?"

Paddington drank straight from the teapot, leaving only a few drips for the Queen — but she calmly responded, "Never mind."

"Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich," Paddington offered, pulling one out of his hat. "I always keep one for emergencies."

"So do I. I keep mine in here," the Queen said, pulling a sandwich out of her trusty handbag, an accessory that she's rarely seen without. "For later."