The Platinum Jubilee Wraps Up: See Every Photo from Sunday's Celebrations in London
Prince Louis stole the show, thousands flooded the streets of London and the Queen made a surprise appearance: see the photos!
Sunday morning, the last day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, kicked off with a cute surprise from the Cambridge family: an Instagram video of Kate Middleton baking for local festivities with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The decorations! The outfits! The sugar!
"We hope you like them!" Kate wrote in her Instagram caption.
Louis had some serious focus as he took on sifting duties.
Meanwhile, the big sibs measured and poured.
Charlotte gave a cute smile while cracking eggs.
Nearby, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall joined thousands of royal revelers at London's Oval Cricket Ground on Sunday for a Big Jubilee Lunch in honor of his mother's 70-year rule.
Charles and Camilla cut a special Big Jubilee cake and viewed a unique felt art piece created by Lucy Sparrow depicting a celebratory tea party of Platinum Jubilee Pudding, scotch eggs and fruit platters.
The Big Jubilee Lunch is a special 2022 version of the U.K.s annual Big Lunch initiative, which sees thousands of people come together each year over "a cuppa" and a bite to eat.
Together with an estimated 16,000 other street parties, it's expected that between 10-12 million Brits will take to the streets on Sunday to wave a Union Jack and raise a glass.
Check that out: a hologram of a young Queen Elizabeth II was projected onto her Gold State Coach during Sunday's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London.
The coach was led up the mall by police on horseback.
Back outside Buckingham Palace, the family gathered one last time for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
Prince William and Kate once again flanked their kids, Louis, Charlotte and George ...
... though Louis soon stole the show once again with his 4-year-old antics.
Mom Kate kept her cool, however.
Even when he stood ...
... read ...
... pulled this face ...
... covered his eyes ...
... and got to the point.
Behind him, cousin Mike Tindall made sure Louis knew he was watching him!
George, meanwhile, kept his focus with Dad.
Others present included Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son.
Plus Zara Tindall and her daughters, Mia and Lena.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also on hand.
And Eugenie's son, August, made his royal debut — in a tiny Union Jack sweater.
Swoon!
But for those gathered, the biggest treat of all came when Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance on the balcony, after bowing out of Friday and Saturday's Platinum Jubilee events following some "discomfort" due to her ongoing mobility issues.
The Queen looked radiant in her bright green ensemble, accentuated with pearls and a glimmering brooch.
George looked adoringly at his great-grandmother.
Flanked by her heirs, the Queen waved to the crowds. Shortly after the moment, she released a statement about the weekend of celebrations.
"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first," she said in the statement. "But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee."
"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," the Queen's statement continued.
"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come," she said. "I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."
