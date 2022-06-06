Fascinators and Fancy Frocks! See the Best Fashion Moments of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Kate, Meghan, Eugenie, Beatrice and more showed off their bold style during the four days of celebration

By Stephanie Petit June 06, 2022 04:04 PM

Kate Middleton

Credit: ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate put her own spin on the royal family coordinating in blue for Trooping the Colour, Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday parade on Thursday that served as the kickoff to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Duchess of Cambridge sported a recycled white coat dress by Alexander McQueen, her wedding dress designer, paired with a navy and white saucer hat by Philip Treacy. She also coordinated her look with sapphire and diamond jewelry that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

The Queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony in a light blue ensemble embellished with pearl and diamante trim by her personal dressmaker and close friend Angela Kelly — the same outfit she wore in her newly released portrait to mark her Platinum Jubilee! — with one of her signature wide-brimmed hats that perfectly coordinated with her dress.

Princess Charlotte

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Matching the Queen in blue, 7-year-old Charlotte wore a blue chiffon dress with sheer sleeves and a matching ribbon in her hair. 

Prince Louis

Credit: Anwar Hussein/WireImage, Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Louis, 4, made his carriage ride debut in the same mini sailor suit that his father, Prince William, wore to Trooping the Colour in 1985.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Camilla also recycled a previously worn outfit for Trooping the Colour, choosing a blue striped dress by Bruce Oldfield with a hat by Philip Treacy. The wife of Prince Charles wore the same coat dress in June 2021 to attend a horse racing day at Royal Ascot.

Kate Middleton

Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

For a service of thanksgiving honoring Queen Elizabeth at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday, Kate brought a hint of sunshine on a cloudy day in a pale yellow ensemble paired with a matching hat with a peekaboo floral detail. She accessorized with the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, a pair straight from her grandmother-in-law's jewelry box that she has borrowed before.

Meghan Markle

Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Meghan arrived with Prince Harry in a Dior stone white long trench coat and skirt and a matching wide-brimmed Dior hat designed by Stephen Jones, with her hair swept into an updo. The Duchess of Sussex carried Dior gloves, shoes and also sported one of her go-to pairs of earrings: the Snowflake Snowstorm earrings by Birks.

Zara Tindall and Sophie Windsor

Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Pretty in pink! Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall and Sophie, the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, posed for a photo op following the church service in their coordinating ensembles.

Princess Beatrice

Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Seeing double? Princess Beatrice chose the same Beulah dress as Sophie Windsor (but in different colors) for the church service. 

Princess Eugenie

Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Princess Eugenie chose a bold shade for the church service, pairing a bright orange dress with black accessories.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Camilla rocked a statement hat by Philip Treacy along with a cream embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare for Friday's ceremony.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The mother-daughter duo coordinated perfectly in pink — a sparkling dress and matching fascinator for Sophie, and a white maxi dress with a pink headband for Louise.

Zara Tindall

Credit: James Whatling / MEGA

Flower power! Zara stepped out at the Epsom Derby on Saturday in a blue patterned dress and matching fascinator — and her husband Mike coordinated with a blue tie and dapper top hat.

Princess Eugenie

Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

For Saturday night's Platinum Party at the Palace, Eugenie showed off her U.K. pride by wearing a white ensemble with red and blue trim, mirroring the colors of the flag.

August Brooksbank

Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Princess Eugenie's son, 1-year-old August, made a fashion statement of his own in a blue sweater with a Union Jack motif from royal favorite childrenswear shop Trotters at Sunday's Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty

The sisters represented the U.K.'s colors in blue and red dresses for the final day of festivities, where they attended a community lunch (and tried out their plate balancing skills!).

Prince George

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince George, 8, looked dapper all weekend, sporting mini suits and ties for most outings.

Queen Elizabeth

Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

For the finale of the four-day celebration, Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside her heirs. She looked fabulous in a green coat dress and matching wide-brimmed hat, accessorized with her signature three-strand pearl necklace and a sparkling brooch.

