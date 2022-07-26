Kate Middleton's younger sister is now a mom of three

Pippa Middleton Chose a Classic Name for Her Baby Girl — with a Connection to Lilibet!

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Pippa Middleton during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 04, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are settling into life as a family of five after the birth of their third child — a baby girl — in June.

The couple, who are also parents to Arthur, 3, and Grace 1, named their newborn daughter Rose, PEOPLE has learned.

The name is derived from the Latin "rosa," which refers to the flower, and ranked in the 61st spot of baby girl names of 2020 in England, according to NameBerry. Roses are also June's birth month flower.

Baby Rose has a sweet connection to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 1-year-old daughter — who also has a flower-inspired name. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their baby girl Lilibet after Harry's grandmother (Lilibet was Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname), but they call her Lili.

Lili's name has an extra layer of meaning since Meghan's mom Doria Ragland lovingly called her daughter "Flower." In a blog post on her now-defunct lifestyle site, The Tig, Meghan shared her nicknames, writing, "Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little)."

The younger sister of Kate Middleton also chose classic names for her two older children. Pippa, 38, and James, 46, welcomed their first child — a son named Arthur — in Oct. 2018. She gave birth to a baby girl named Grace in March 2021.

Pippa followed in the footsteps of her royal sister by giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital — the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Pippa's baby bump was on display in a bright green dress at the star-studded "Party at the Palace" concert for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last month. She was joined by Matthews, her brother James Middleton and his wife, Alizée Thévenet.

Rose is the sixth grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton and another little cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Pippa's three children can look forward to lots of playdates with their royal cousins in the future. According to a source, Pippa and her family are planning a move to a village near Bucklebury, in Berkshire, where Pippa and her siblings grew up and where their parents still live. Their new home will be about 50 minutes from Windsor — where Kate, William and their three children are relocating this summer.