Pippa Middleton Takes Baby Son to Cranial Osteopath: 'I Was Fascinated to See How Calming It Was'

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty

Pippa Middleton has embraced cranial osteopathy for 1-year-old son Arthur — and despite admitting that “there is a lack of scientific evidence” behind the alternative therapy, she’s happy with the results.

Writing for Waitrose Weekend magazine, Kate Middleton‘s younger sister shared that she’s been bringing her baby boy to a cranial osteopath since he was 7 months old.

“Soon after Arthur was born last year, I heard a few mums talking about seeing a cranial osteopath,” she said.

“It’s a popular alternative therapy for newborns, particularly those who have had a traumatic birth, are unsettled, or have trouble sleeping,” she added. “It claims to heal, relax and promote sleep, digestion and body alignment through gentle head and body manipulation. While there is a lack of scientific evidence, after hearing positive things about it (and out of intrigue more than anything else), I took Arthur when he was seven months old.”

Pippa, 36, revealed that she saw the effects immediately.

“I was fascinated to see how calming it was for him, but also how valuable the feedback was,” she wrote. “The osteopath noticed one side of his neck was tighter than the other, which explained why he favored one side sleeping. She also saw that his arms were stronger than his legs, so she gave me an exercise to help him.”

Image zoom Cranial osteopathy being performed on a baby

RELATED: Pippa Middleton Opens Up About Baby Arthur, 6 Months, for the First Time (He’s Learning to Swim!)

She added that although it’s an “expense,” it’s “well worth it.”

After documenting how she stayed active during her pregnancy last year for the magazine, Pippa also shared that Arthur is following in her fitness footsteps by attending a baby gym.

“Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him,” she wrote. “I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers.”

Pippa explained that in addition to free play, there are classes with “structured activities that help promote movement, balance and strength.”

“Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills,” the mother of one said. “I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit.”

Image zoom James Matthews and Pippa Middleton during her pregnancy Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Pippa previously revealed that at 6 months old, Arthur was already loving the water (after sharing how swimming helped her stay fit during pregnancy).