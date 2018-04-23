See Pippa Middleton Step Out with Her Dogs Hours Before Her Pregnancy News Broke

Mom-to-be (and royal aunt three times over!) Pippa Middleton stepped out on Saturday with her dogs just hours before news of her pregnancy broke.

Looking summery in a flowing blush pantsuit, Pippa was all smiles as she took her cocker spaniel Rafa and her husband’s black Labrador out for a walk in the London sunshine with a friend.

Pippa is reportedly expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, according to U.K. newspaper, The Sun.

A rep for the mom-to-be declined to comment to PEOPLE.

Pippa Middleton Flynet/Splash News

Pippa, 34, and Matthews, 41, tied the knot last year on May 20 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. The newlyweds then set off for a whirlwind honeymoon in French Polynesia and Australia.

The news comes just as her big sister, Kate Middleton, gave birth to her third child on Monday. Kate and husband Prince William welcomed a baby boy on Monday morning.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

Now a mom to three children, Kate has plenty of sage advice (and designer maternity clothes!) to pass on to her younger sister.

Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and future royal aunt Meghan Markle stepped out in London on Monday — just hours after Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their baby boy.