Pippa Middleton is back in the swim of things!

Just 10 weeks after welcoming her son Arthur Michael William with husband James Matthews, the new mom was spotted in a bikini on Wednesday in St. Barts, France.

Pippa, 35, hit the beach in a white two-piece with black stitching alongside James, 43, who was dressed in colorful blue trunks.

The couple walked along the shore hand-in-hand and also enjoyed a dip in the water together.

The romantic outing comes just a few weeks after Pippa and James made their first appearance as parents at the Christmas carol service put on by The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund on Dec. 4.

James and Pippa held hands as they left St. Luke’s Church in coordinating outfits — Pippa in a burgundy coat with her husband wearing a tie in the same shade.

Pippa and James have largely stayed out of the public eye since welcoming their first child. However, the new parents have been seen taking Arthur out for walks near their London home on numerous occasions in the weeks since his birth.

Arthur was born on Oct. 15 at 1:58 p.m., local time, weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz., PEOPLE confirmed.

“Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well,” her representative previously told PEOPLE.

Speaking on behalf of Pippa’s sister, Kate Middleton, and brother in law, Prince William, Kensington Palace said in a statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James.”

The newest addition to the family makes her older sister, Kate, an aunt for the first time. The royal mom of three likely has plenty of sage advice (and newborn clothes!) to pass on to her younger sister, who was one of Prince Louis’ very first visitors after his birth in April.

Pippa followed in the footsteps of her royal big sister by giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital — the same place where Kate and William welcomed all three of their royal children.