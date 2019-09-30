Pippa Middleton Reveals Her 'Saving Grace' While Raising 11-Month-Old Son Arthur

Pippa Middleton has the perfect gym buddy: her 11-month-old son, Arthur!

Kate Middleton‘s younger sister documented how she stayed active during her pregnancy last year, and now she’s continuing her Waitrose Weekend fitness column by sharing how little Arthur is following in her footsteps by attending a baby gym.

“Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him,” she wrote. “I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers.”

Pippa, 36, explained that in addition to free play, there are classes with “structured activities that help promote movement, balance and strength.”

“Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills,” the mother of one said. “I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit.”

Pippa previously revealed that at 6 months old, Arthur was already loving the water (after sharing how swimming helped her stay fit during pregnancy).

“Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water,” she wrote. “He’s now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion.”

Pippa added that swimming is fun for both mother and son: “Water activity is a great form of exercise you can do with your baby.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, are looking forward to settling down and “having children and leading a quiet life.”