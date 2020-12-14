Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant! Kate Middleton's Sister Expecting Second Child

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews are also parents to 2-year-old son Arthur

Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Kate Middleton, is pregnant!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a new baby cousin to look forward to as their aunt Pippa is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews, PEOPLE understands.

“Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted," a source told Page Six, who was first to report the news.

Kate’s sister documented how she stayed active during her first pregnancy and continued her Waitrose Weekend fitness column by sharing how little Arthur is following in her footsteps by attending a baby gym.

“Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him,” she wrote in an article released in September 2019.

“I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers," she added.

Pippa explained that in addition to free play, there are classes with “structured activities that help promote movement, balance and strength.”

“Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills,” she said. “I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit.”

Pippa and James tied the knot in May 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. Her royal nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, served in the bridal party.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Pippa and her husband are looking forward to settling down and “having children and leading a quiet life.”

