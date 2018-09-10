Pippa Middleton on How She’s Avoiding the 'Penguin-Style Waddle' During Final Stages of Pregnancy

With just weeks to go until the birth of her first child, Pippa Middleton is sharing her latest fitness regime, including exercises to help during labor.

“I’ve continued to embrace barre-inspired workouts throughout pregnancy; a form of exercise taken from ballet which involves the small, isolated movements that develop flattering muscle tone,” Pippa writes in her latest column for the U.K supermarket monthly, Waitrose Kitchen magazine.

“I feel far from a ballerina, but I’m equally determined not to break into a penguin-style waddle and plod around with bad posture,” reveals Kate Middleton’s younger sister who is due to give birth in October. “It’s excellent for pregnant women in all trimesters as you mostly rely on your body weight, so it means little impact for your joints and is generally low risk.”

HGL/GC Images

Chronicling her pregnancy workouts in the magazine since she broke the news that her and husband James Matthews were expecting their first child in June, barre is the latest regime to get Pippa’s seal of approval. “It’s hugely beneficial in elongating, strengthening and protecting the back and spine – plus engaging the lower body (hips, abs, buttocks and particularly the legs), says the mom-to-be, who is “determined to keep agile in preparation for labor, delivery and post-natal recovery.”

Continuing to enjoy swimming, pilates, yoga and cycling (while giving up running) during her pregnancy, Pippa says some barre exercises are even good for labor preparation. “Plié squats, hip openers and engaging the pelvic floor opens up your pelvic outlet allowing more room for baby and preparing and strengthening muscles for childbirth.

Like her sister, Pippa has decided to keep the sex of her baby a surprise. Asked in a recent television interview, whether they were knew if they were having a boy or a girl, Pippa’s brother-in-law Spencer Matthews replied: “They don’t. They’re extremely private and honestly, we know nothing!” Matthews has since welcomed a baby boy with wife, Vogue Williams, born on September 5.

As for Pippa, she’s planning on keeping her barre moves well-practised post-birth too. “I’ve heard you can continue your ballet workout once you’ve had your baby – some gyms now offer ‘barre and baby’ classes or, better still, you can live stream into classes from home. That sounds like an appealing way to rebuild your strength, pelvic floor and flexibility while bonding with your (hopefully) happy baby!”