Royal Trio! Pippa Middleton Joins Kate & Meghan Markle at Wimbledon for First Outing Together

Image zoom (L-R) Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

The gang’s all here!

Pippa Middleton joined sister Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle on Saturday as they attended at the Ladies’ Singles Final at Wimbledon — which marked their first time making a public appearance together as a trio.

Pippa arrived alongside her sister Kate, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and needed to arrive early in order to carry out her official duties.

Joining the royal pair to watch her pal Serena Williams take on Romania’s Simona Halep, Meghan was seen smiling and laughing as she sat between the two sisters. Williams would go on to lose the match to Halep.

Image zoom (L-R) Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton James Marsh/BPI/Shutterstock

Image zoom (L-R) Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton James Marsh/BPI/Shutterstock

RELATED: Royal Moms’ Day Out! Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Return to Wimbledon for Sister-in-Law Date

Kate, 37, wore a dark green Dolce & Gabbana dress to the sporting event, which she had previously worn during a royal tour in Canada with husband Prince William in 2016.

Meanwhile Meghan, also 37, wore a crisp white button down shirt which she paired with a pleated white skirt with a blue design from Hugo Boss.

Rounding out the royal trio, Pippa, 35, opted for a romantic blue-and-white floral print dress.

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

Image zoom (L-R) Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Image zoom (L-R) Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton James Marsh/BPI/Shutterstock

The royal outing came one year after Meghan and Kate made a highly anticipated appearance in Centre Court’s royal box for the same finals match, when Williams fell short to Angelique Kerber — their first-ever joint outing (without their husbands!)

At the event, the two women coordinated their outfits with the Duchess of Sussex choosing a summery blue-and-white striped shirt from Ralph Lauren with wide-leg cream pants, while Princess Kate opted for a white-patterned dress.

RELATED VIDEO: All About Meghan Markle’s ‘Meaningful’ Gold Necklace to Honor Son Archie

Saturday’s outing marks return trips to Wimbledon this summer for all three of the women.

Kate surprised royal fans with an appearance at the tennis tournament on July 2, heading over to Court 14 to watch British player Harriet Dart play American Christina McHale, instead of taking her normal seat in the royal box.

On July 4, Meghan cheered on Williams, sitting in the stands with friends Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Karwai Tang/Getty

Image zoom Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/Getty

On July 12, just one day before stepping out with Meghan and Kate, Pippa headed to the tennis tournament for a daytime date with husband James Matthews, leaving 8-month-old son Arthur at home as they took in the men’s semi-final matches.

The cute couple even coordinated their outfits, with Pippa opting for a yellow wrap dress patterned with yellow flowers, which James complemented by opting for a yellow tie with his blue suit.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom (L-R) James Matthews and Pippa Middleton Neil Mockford/GC Images

On July 8, she also had a siblings’ day out at Wimbledon with brother James Middleton.