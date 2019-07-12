Pippa Middleton and Husband James Matthews Step Out for Day Date at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton has said that Wimbledon is a “quintessential part of English summer,” and her sister Pippa Middleton is making the most of it!

The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sibling headed to the tennis tournament on Friday for a daytime date with husband James Matthews — complete with hand-holding as they made their way to their seats! They left 8-month-old son Arthur at home as they took in the men’s semi-final matches.

The cute couple even coordinated their outfits — Pippa chose a wrap dress with a tie at the waist patterned with yellow flowers, which James complemented by opting for a yellow tie with his blue suit. They both wore sunglasses, a necessity during the summer tournament.

The outing marks Pippa’s second appearance at Wimbledon this week. On Monday, she and brother James Middleton had a siblings’ day out.

Pippa was pretty in pink, sporting an ensemble by Stella McCartney. Perhaps the new mom took a little fashion inspiration from her older sister — Kate wore a pink dress by the designer on Saturday for nephew Archie‘s royal christening.

Pippa, 35, accessorized her look with a matching wide-brimmed Panama “Rocks” hat by Luisa Kelsey. However, she removed the headtopper as she and James took their seats in the royal box to watch Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on Centre Court. Turns out, that’s because wearing a hat from the royal box is discouraged.

“Protocol – dress is smart, suits/jacket and tie, etc. Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them,” according to Wimbledon’s description of the royal box on their website.

James, 32, looked sharp in a grey suit paired with a light blue shirt and navy tie.

Just like Kate, Pippa and James (as well as their parents!) have been staples at Wimbledon over the years. Back in 2012, Pippa and Kate even attended the tournament together.

And the Middletons don’t just watch the sport — they’re all avid players as well. Pippa even said she continued to swim, play tennis and keep up with her barre workouts during her pregnancy.

While Kate attended the tennis tournament on July 2 — surprising fans by watching a match at Court 14 before making her way to the royal box at Centre Court — she hasn’t got her tennis fill yet! She’s set to return to Wimbledon for both the women’s final on Saturday and the men’s final on Sunday.

Kate and Meghan Markle will see the Duchess of Sussex’s close friend Serena Williams take on Romania’s Simona Halep on Saturday — exactly one year after stepping out for the first time without their husbands by their sides to watch the tennis tournament together.

Kate will then return to the tournament on Sunday with husband Prince William to see the Gentlemen’s Singles Final.