Pippa Middleton Seen on Rare Date Night with Husband James Matthews After Welcoming Baby Girl Last Year
It's date night for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews!
Kate Middleton's younger sister stepped out on Thursday night with her husband for a parents' night out. The pair held hands as they headed to the Royal Albert Hall in London to watch Cirque du Soleil's Luzia show.
Pippa, 38, wore a bold red jumpsuit paired with matching heels and a sparkling clutch for the night out, accessorizing with statement earrings and topped with a long black jacket.
The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Grace Elizabeth Jane, in March 2021, making their 3-year-old son Arthur a big brother.
"She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival," a source told PEOPLE of their baby girl.
The new addition is the fifth grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton and a little cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Pippa and James tied the knot in May 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield. Her royal nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, served in the bridal party. A source previously told PEOPLE that Pippa and her husband had been looking forward to settling down and "having children and leading a quiet life."
Pippa recently joined the Middleton family in supporting Kate at the Christmas carol concert the royal hosted at Westminster Abbey. Kate caught the eyes of parents Michael and Carole Middleton, sister Pippa, brother James Middleton and his new wife Alizee Thevenet at the festive event — and they flashed supportive smiles at her.
The Middleton family is close — to each other as well as the royal family. They've even been invited to Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth's Scotland estate where she spends the summer months.