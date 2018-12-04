New Parents Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Step Out for First Time Since Welcoming Baby Arthur

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are kicking off their first holiday season as new parents!

The couple, who welcomed son Arthur Michael William in October, were all smiles at the Christmas carol service put on by the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund on Tuesday — which marked their first official event since welcoming their son.

They held hands as they left St. Luke’s Church in coordinating outfits – Pippa in a burgundy coat with her husband wearing a tie in the same shade.

Pippa, 35, and James have largely stayed out of the public eye since welcoming their first child. However, the new parents have been seen taking Arthur (in his stroller!) out for walks near their London home on numerous occasions in the weeks since his birth.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also took part in the annual Christmas tradition, with the royal mom-to-be giving a reading from the poem “Our Deepest Fear” by Marianne Williamson.

The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund helps schools in Uganda, Africa, and was named for one of the prince’s school friends who died in a car accident. Both Prince Harry and Prince William are patrons of the charity.

Meanwhile on Tuesday evening, Pippa’s older sister, Kate Middleton, was glammed up for the annual reception held by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace for diplomatic representatives and staff.

Kate, who wore a sequined gown, chose the Lover’s Knot tiara for the white-tie event. Sometimes referred to as the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, it is one of the best-known tiaras in the British royal family’s collection, mostly thanks to it being a favorite of the late Princess Diana. Kate’s classic updo showed off her pearl drop earrings, which also belonged to Diana.