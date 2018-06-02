Pregnant Pippa Middleton Shows Off a Hint of Her Growing Baby Bump in London

It’s a nice day for a stroll!

While out and about in London on Thursday, Pippa Middleton showed off a hint of her growing baby bump.

For her daytime jaunt, Middleton, 34, kept things simple with a fitted blue blazer, a black shirt and a pair of black and white checkered pants, which she accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses and comfortable-looking flats.

News that Middleton and her husband James Matthews are expecting their first child together broke last month just days before her big sister Kate Middleton was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where she gave birth to Prince Louis on April 23.

But that’s not the only thing Pippa and Matthews have had to celebrate recently. Just one day after attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials last month, the happy couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Like Harry and Meghan, the couple also chose to hold their wedding on the third Saturday in May, saying their “I dos” in a stunning private ceremony held at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on May 20, 2017.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Pippa and Matthews are looking forward to settling down and “having children and leading a quiet life.”