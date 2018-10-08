Pippa Middleton Is Following Sister Kate’s Lead When It Comes to Where She’ll Give Birth

Pippa Middleton has taken more than just maternity style cues from big sister Kate Middleton!

Pippa, who is expected to welcome her first child with husband James Matthews this month, will give birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, west London — the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their royal children.

Opened in 1937, the suite was extensively refurbished in 2012, just in time for Prince George’s arrival, and is decorated with modern art by London’s Julian Opie.

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton Neil Mockford/GC Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate Middleton and Prince William with Princess Charlotte on the steps of the Lindo Wing Samir Hussein/WireImage

While consultant-led care starts at $8,135 a night, Kate was likely looked after in one of the more expensive suites (price on application!) – one of about 10 en-suite rooms set aside for births. The maternity unit in the Lindo Wing consists of 16 rooms: five for labor and 11 for postnatal care.

Although the rooms clearly have the requirements of any modern hospital, the wing in general has the facilities of a top-tier hotel, and the website even talks of a “friendly hotel services team” on hand to help parents and family feel at home.

Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince Louis on the steps of the Lindo Wing

The food, all freshly prepared on-site, can cover any special dietary, cultural or religious requirements (including vegetarian, kosher and halal meals). All inpatients have a separate breakfast menu consisting of a choice of juice, fruit, yogurt, cereal, bread and hot drinks. Lunch and supper, meanwhile, consist of three-course meals and may include dishes like pork loin or mushroom risotto, followed by desserts such as cheesecake, fresh fruit platters or a selection of cheese. A light-bite menu of soups, omelettes, jacket potatoes, salads, sandwiches and baguettes is available.

Satellite TV, a radio, bedside phone and Wi-Fi are on offer, and there is a reclining seat for partners in every room. Guests can also choose from a list of wines and champagne for a celebratory drink.

In the run-up to Prince George’s birth, there were ladders in position across the road from the hospital doors for at least three weeks before Kate welcomed him on July 22, 2013. The same set-up was replicated in 2015 for Princess Charlotte’s birth, and again this year for Prince Louis’ birth in April.

Kate and William with Prince George on the steps of the Lindo Wing Anwar Hussein/WireImage

The tradition of having royal babies at the Lindo Wing was started by Sir George Pinker, who was royal gynecologist from 1973 to 1990 (and oversaw Prince William’s delivery). It was he who ended the practice of princes and princesses being born in palaces.

William had followed his cousin Zara Phillips in being born there, and was himself followed by Prince Harry two years later.

Kate made three memorable post-baby debuts on the steps of the Lindo Wing as she introduced the world to each child soon after their births. Prince William and Prince Harry also made their royal debuts on the famous steps while in the arms of their mother, Princess Diana.