Six weeks after reports first surfaced of her pregnancy, Pippa Middleton confirmed the exciting news and opened up about her first trimester in her latest column for the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen magazine.

In the column, the mom-to-be revealed that she did not battle severe pregnancy sickness, or Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG), unlike her big sister, Kate Middleton.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal,” Pippa wrote.