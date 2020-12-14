Pippa Middleton Wears Festive Sweater in Rare Appearance for School's 'Christmas Jumper Day'

Pippa Middleton is embracing the Christmas sweater trend!

Kate Middleton's younger sister made a rare appearance last week, joining students who are deaf at the Mary Hare School via Zoom to give out awards for their holiday card designs.

It also happened to be the school's Christmas Jumper Day in support of U.K. Charity Week — and Pippa got in the holiday spirit by rocking a red crewneck sweater featuring a Christmas tree. She even gave a glimpse at her own Christmas tree in the background, which was decorated with red ornaments and topped with a star.

"Well done to all our primary and secondary pupils who received awards and joined in the spirit of Christmas jumper day!" the Mary Hare School wrote on Twitter along with photos of students (in their own holiday sweaters!) proudly holding their certificates.

The students' original designs can be purchased on the school's website, with a pack of 12 cards and envelopes selling for $7 to raise funds for the school, for which Pippa is an ambassador.

Last year, Pippa spent the holidays in St. Barts with husband James Matthews, their son Arthur and Pippa's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Pippa has largely remained out of the spotlight. A source previously told PEOPLE that Pippa and her husband were looking forward to settling down and "having children and leading a quiet life."

However, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister shared her experiences during pregnancy and as a new mom in a column for Waitrose Weekend magazine. She documented her workout routine while expecting — and revealed that Arthur was already following in her fitness footsteps by attending a baby gym.

"Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him,” she wrote in September 2019. "I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It's a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers."

Pippa, 37, explained that in addition to free play, there are classes with “structured activities that help promote movement, balance and strength."