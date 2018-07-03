Pregnant Pippa Middleton Just Channeled Sister Kate in the Perfect Summer Maternity Dress

Pippa Middleton is taking maternity style cues from her sister, Kate Middleton!

The expectant mom stepped out on Tuesday in a maternity dress that has definite royal approval. Pippa, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews this fall, wore an $89 white cotton sundress with blue lace detailing from the maternity label, Seraphine, which is one of Princess Kate’s favorite designers.

The royal mom of three wore the maternity label several times during all of her pregnancies, and even recycled favorite looks several times.

Pippa paired the summery dress with comfortable tennis shoes as she ran errands around London.

Kate recently wore her own casual summer dress for a day at the polo fields with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. While playing with her children, Kate wore a light blue dress from Zara for only $70.

The sports-loving royal sister has been keeping active throughout her pregnancy.

In her column for the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen magazine, she said she was continuing her grueling workout routines — with a few slight changes.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four to five-day-a-week [fitness] routine,” she wrote, noting that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the “riskier months” were over.

She added, “I’ve noticed my body change and weight increase, but through effective exercise and sports I feel that it’s been strengthened to support a healthy pregnancy, birth and recovery . . . And ensure that post-baby, my old favorite jeans will still fit eventually!”

The mom-to-be, 34, also revealed that she did not battle severe pregnancy sickness, or Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG), unlike her sister, Princess Kate.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal,” Pippa wrote.

In another column, she said she was taking “elite” fitness inspiration from tennis star Serena Williams.

“I’ve been a tennis fan since childhood, as a player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout my pregnancy,” Pippa, 34, writes.

“Take Serena Williams,” she continues. “She famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months.”

“Few of us can relate to this elite excellence, but if you’re a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there’s no reason why you can’t continue a good level of tennis,” she writes.

The important thing to keeping healthy and exercising during pregnancy, Pippa writes, is to enjoy “releasing energizing through rallying, footwork and working on core strength.”

Pippa has had a busy few months, attending a few events with the royal family. She was on hand for Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May, and on Monday, her nephew, Prince Louis, will have his royal christening at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Place in London.