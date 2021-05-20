Pippa Middleton Celebrates Fourth Wedding Anniversary After Welcoming Daughter Grace

Kate Middleton's younger sister and her financier husband wed in a gorgeous spring ceremony near her family's Bucklebury home in May 2017

Kate Middleton's younger sister and her financier husband celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on May 20.

Pippa, 37, and Matthews, 45, wed four years ago in a gorgeous spring ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, near her family's home in Bucklebury.

Pippa was a stunning bride in a custom silk cotton lace gown by Giles Deacon, and Kate helped smooth her dress before she walked down the aisle – returning the favor Pippa famously paid at her royal nuptials in 2011.

The Duchess of Cambridge also organized the adorable bridal party – including her own children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who stole the show as pageboy and bridesmaid.

The service was attended by close family and friends, including Prince William and Prince Harry.

The elated bride and groom shared a kiss outside the church, and rode to the reception at Englefield House in a vintage convertible.

The couple first dated in 2012, broke up and got back together three years later. In July 2016, Matthews popped the question with a stunning ring of his own design – and Middleton said yes.

During their engagement, a source told PEOPLE the couple shared a "deep desire" to disappear from the spotlight in the longer term, while looking forward to "having children and leading a quiet life."

That dream came true in October 2018, when they welcomed their first child, son Arthur Michael William. Two and half years later, Arthur was promoted to big brother when the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane, in March 2021.