Pippa Middleton's Baby Will Have a Built-in BFF (Aside from Prince Louis!)

Pippa Middleton‘s bundle of joy won’t be the only addition to the family tree this year.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, officially announced she was pregnant in June — just a few months after her brother-in-law, Spencer Matthews, revealed he and model Vogue Williams are expecting their first child together.

Sharing a picture from Hello! magazine on Instagram in March, Spencer wrote, “So… I’m going to be a father! Couldn’t be happier to be sharing these times with the love of my life @voguewilliams . We feel truly blessed ❤️”

Spencer’s child is due to arrive a few weeks before his brother and Pippa’s.

The Made in Chelsea star, 30, recently revealed on U.K. talk show This Morning that they feel “very blessed” that the cousins will be so close in age.

“I think it will be great for the kids to kind of grow up together. We’re all looking forward,” he said.

While Spencer and Williams, who got engaged in February and tied the knot in June, are expecting a baby boy — a fact that the model accidentally let slip during a talk show appearance in April by referring to the little one as “he” — he said Pippa and James are keeping the sex of their baby a surprise.

“And your brother is about to become a dad as well a little bit after you with Pippa Middleton,” said This Morning host Ruth Langsford. “So, do they know if they’re having a boy or a girl?”

“They don’t,” Spencer replied. “They’re extremely private and honestly, we know nothing.”

In addition, Pippa’s child will also be very close in age to another cousin: Kate and Prince William‘s third child, Prince Louis, who was born in April.

Pippa and James attended their nephew’s christening in July, with the mom-to-be wearing a custom dress by Alessandra Rich — in baby blue!

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis PA Images/Sipa

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton PA Images/Sipa

Pippa, 34, officially announced she was pregnant in an article for U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen, where she’s been documenting how she’s keeping up her workout regimen while expecting.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four to five-day-a-week [fitness] routine,” she wrote, noting that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the “riskier months” were over.

Pippa was spotted last week leaving a gym session in London on her bike wearing a blue and white striped shirtdress adorned with floral designs. A tie detail above her waist highlighted her growing baby bump.