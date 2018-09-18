Pippa Middleton’s Bridal Designer Launches Accessories Collection at London Fashion Week

While the British designer Giles Deacon was celebrating his latest fashion collaboration at London Fashion Week, he was also happy to reminisce on his last big fashion moment — designing Pippa Middleton’s wedding dress.

“My job was very simple, it was to create the most spectacular, wonderful and appropriate piece I could for her and it all went very smoothly,” the couturier told PEOPLE at the launch of Giles x Aspinal of London on Monday, adding “I was thrilled with it, really happy.”

Giles Deacon Piers Allardyce

Beautifully constructed in lace, Deacon’s bespoke creation was hand-embroidered with pearls and featured a dramatic high neck with capped sleeves. Pippa married James Matthews in May 2017 at a private estate in the small village of Englefield, near her parent’s house in the English countryside of Berkshire and the designer described Kate Middleton’s younger sister as “wonderful” to work with.

Pippa Middleton Justin Tallis/WPA Pool

Fast forward over one year later and the designer is discussing his latest project with renowned British accessories brand Aspinal of London, for which he has sketched a series of fun, global “Aspinal girls” all wearing glamorous vintage-style outfits and of course, toting chic bags.

Featured on everything from passport tags to Christmas crackers and purses, Deacon explains: “This is Aspinal through my eyes — we’ve got all sorts of different characters, some dancing girls, some dog walkers, you name it.”

Silk pocket square Aspinal of London

The Hepburn Bag Aspinal of London

Aspinal of London

The witty, almost-affordable collection is a depart from Deacon’s couture work which has seen him leave the official London Fashion Week schedule and work mainly from Paris where he focuses on his couture clients. “I don’t need to see another bag that needs a manual and a phd in psychology in how to operate it. There’s nothing wrong with a really pretty, beautifully made bag,” states the designer on why he chose to work with the brand (a favorite of both his niece and his bridal client Pippa).

With prices starting from $75 for a silk pocket square and peaking at $1,375 for the brand’s popular large Hepburn bag, the collaboration has propelled the quintessentially English brand into the U.S. market for the first time, launching the Giles x Aspinal of London line exclusively at Barneys in their Madison Avenue and Beverley Hills stores in October.