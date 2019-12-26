Pippa Middleton Looks Stunning in a Bikini During Christmas Vacation with Family in St. Barts

Image zoom Imp/Eliot press/Mega/Backgrid

Pippa Middleton is soaking up the sun this Christmas season.

The 36-year-old sister of Kate Middleton enjoyed a holiday getaway to St. Barts, where she was snapped on Wednesday alongside husband James Matthews as the two spent Christmas together on the beach.

Pippa, whose mom Carole was also along for the trip, showed off her abs in a white bikini with a playful polka-dot design. Her financier husband, 44, opted for a pair of blue swim trunks featuring a beach landscape print. Both carried goggles in their hands.

While it’s unclear exactly where the couple were taking a dip, James’ parents, David and Jane Matthews, own the French-speaking Caribbean island’s first (and still one of its finest) hotels, Eden Rock.

Pippa and James have vacationed in St. Barts multiple times over the years — including just 10 weeks after they welcomed their first child, now-14-month-old son Arthur Michael William, when the new mom was photographed hitting the beach in a white two-piece with black stitching.

From grueling marathons to downhill ski races, Kate’s younger sister is famously athletic, having kept up a tireless workout routine over the years. And her dedication to fitness continued throughout her pregnancy.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four to five-day-a-week [fitness] routine,” Pippa wrote in January in her column for the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen magazine, noting that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the “riskier months” were over.

“This being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered,” she said. “I wanted to know things like, would I strain if I served in tennis, are strokes of swimming safe, can I still do a normal yoga class if I avoided certain positions? Could I still work my abs?”

Pippa continued to swim, play tennis and keep up with her barre workouts during her pregnancy, writing, “It’s comforting to know that [swimming] is safe throughout pregnancy, and you don’t need to adapt and change too much (unlike most other sports). It’s so good for you that you could swim every day — as long as you don’t overexert yourself — right up until the end of the third trimester.”

Pippa documented how she stayed active during her pregnancy last year, and continued her Waitrose Weekend fitness column by sharing how little Arthur is following in her footsteps by attending a baby gym.

“Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him. I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram,” she wrote in September. “Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers.”

Pippa explained that in addition to free play, there are classes with “structured activities that help promote movement, balance and strength.”

“Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills,” the mother of one said. “I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit.”