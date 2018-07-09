Pregnant Pippa Middleton (in Baby Blue!) Arrives at Her Nephew Prince Louis' Christening

With just months to go before her own baby’s arrival, Pippa Middleton attended her baby nephew, Prince Louis’ christening on Monday.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews this fall.

The expectant mom arrived with her family and looked radiant in a light blue custom dress by Alessandra Rich. She accessorized her elegant ensemble with a matching hat, clutch and sky-high heels.

Pippa recently opened up about her first trimester in her latest column for the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen magazine.

In the column, the mom-to-be, 34, revealed that she did not battle severe pregnancy sickness, or Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG), unlike Princess Kate.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal,” Pippa wrote, as reported by Hello! magazine.

In September 2017, Kensington Palace announced that Kate was pregnant with her third child — and noted that she was once again battling HG, similar to when she was carrying Prince George, who turns 5 on July 22, and Princess Charlotte, now 3.

Though Kate was unable to carry out her royal duties during the first months of her pregnancies, sister Pippa was able to continue her everyday schedule, though she admitted she had to make some slight changes.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four to five-day-a-week [fitness] routine,” she wrote, noting that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the “riskier months” were over.

Pippa and her husband, James, tied the knot in May 2017. They included her royal niece, Princess Charlotte, and nephew, Prince George, in the little bridal party.

Pippa was also one of the first guests to visit Prince Louis soon after his birth in April.