Pink Comes to Meghan Markle’s Defense After 'Out of Control' Public Bullying: 'Let's Be Kinder'

Pink is the latest celebrity to speak out in support of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Hours after Elton John and Ellen DeGeneres came to the defense of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have received criticism for their decision to use a private jet to get to their vacation destination, the Grammy-winning pop star also weighed in on the issue on Twitter.

“I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” she wrote. “The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.”

After news of Meghan and Harry’s getaway to Nice, France, with their son Archie broke, headlines focused on their use of the private aircraft, as some claimed it seemed to contradict their stance on protecting the environment.

John, who performed at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding reception in May 2018, was the first to respond to the criticism on Twitter, revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed at his home in Nice and that he provided the plane — which was made carbon neutral. (This typically involves calculating how much your flight generates in greenhouse gas emissions and financially contributing to a project that aims to reduce emissions by that same amount.)

I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind. — P!nk (@Pink) August 20, 2019

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he wrote. “Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. pic.twitter.com/WjVRDSMX0z — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

John, 72, continued, “After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.”

“To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™,” he said. “I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.”

DeGeneres echoed his sentiments, posting on Twitter: “Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people.”

“Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better,” she added, alongside a photo of the smiling couple.

Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better. pic.twitter.com/226pRO1fj1 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 19, 2019

Harry’s good friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, also defended the royal couple in a comment he left on John’s Instagram.

“I also have the privilege of spending time with this [sic] 2 great human beings,” he wrote. “I say privilege not only because of their status but because of the kind of people they are. They are the most humble and kind people that I know. And who they are should allow them to be even more inspiring to all of us. Instead the press focuses on attacking them and trying to find problems where there are not. I will defend them and what they do and who they are for as long as I live. They are a treasure in today’s society and we should be taking care of them and feeling inspired by them. I know I do. H & M, We have your back, please be patient and do not change a thing.”

Figueras traveled to Windsor earlier this summer with wife Delfina Blaquier to meet little Archie, and revealed that Harry couldn’t be happier since welcoming his first child.

“He seems to be really, really happy so I’m very happy and excited for him,” he told PEOPLE. “I’ve been saying this for a long time, he’s a person that loves children. I’ve seen him interact with children for a very long time in all these things that we do in Africa so I’m not surprised he’s an amazing father.”