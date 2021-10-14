Pierre Casiraghi, a grandson of Grace Kelly, is also an accomplished sailor

Meet the Royal Who Just Signed a Fashion Contract — and Whose Wife Was Already Crowned 'Most Stylish'

Dior has a new menswear ambassador — and they didn't have to look far.

In June, the couple attended a Dior show in Athens together.

"An icon of elegance, Pierre Casiraghi becomes Dior's ambassador. The Monegasque businessman embodies the new facet of tailoring constantly reinvented by Kim Jones [creative of Dior's men's line], a timeless modernity," Dior said in a press release about the 34-year-old businessman, who is eighth in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne.

Beatrice Borromeo Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo | Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Monaco's royal family are familiar with the fashion scene, particularly Dior. Pierre's grandmother Princess Grace commonly wore the brand, including to her 1956 engagement party in New York City. His aunt Princess Stephanie worked at Dior as an intern under designer Marc Bohan in 1980s.

Pierre Casiraghi on the Malizia at the start of the Rolex Giraglia Offshore race between Saint Tropez and Monaco on June 12, 2019 Pierre Casiraghi | Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Although it's common to see Pierre decked out in a suit and bow tie for events like the Rose Ball (or Bal de la Rose in French), an annual charity event that attracts members of high society from across Europe, he's also known to dress down in a baseball cap and shorts for sailing endeavors.