Meet the Royal Who Just Signed a Fashion Contract — and Whose Wife Was Already Crowned 'Most Stylish'
Pierre Casiraghi, a grandson of Grace Kelly, is also an accomplished sailor
Dior has a new menswear ambassador — and they didn't have to look far.
Pierre Casiraghi, the son of Princess Caroline of Monaco and grandson of American actress turned royalty Grace Kelly, has joined the French fashion house as a representative, according to WWD. Pierre's wife, Italian model Beatrice Borromeo, was previously named a Dior ambassador in February — which is not a surprise, given that she edged out the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to be named the most stylist European royal by Tatler earlier this year.
In June, the couple attended a Dior show in Athens together.
"An icon of elegance, Pierre Casiraghi becomes Dior's ambassador. The Monegasque businessman embodies the new facet of tailoring constantly reinvented by Kim Jones [creative of Dior's men's line], a timeless modernity," Dior said in a press release about the 34-year-old businessman, who is eighth in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne.
Monaco's royal family are familiar with the fashion scene, particularly Dior. Pierre's grandmother Princess Grace commonly wore the brand, including to her 1956 engagement party in New York City. His aunt Princess Stephanie worked at Dior as an intern under designer Marc Bohan in 1980s.
Pierre's sister Charlotte Casiraghi has been a brand ambassador for Chanel since last year, while his cousin Pauline Ducruet has her own gender neutral fashion line, Alter.
Although it's common to see Pierre decked out in a suit and bow tie for events like the Rose Ball (or Bal de la Rose in French), an annual charity event that attracts members of high society from across Europe, he's also known to dress down in a baseball cap and shorts for sailing endeavors.
In addition to racing, Pierre sails for charity events and was part of the team that transported Greta Thunberg and her father Svante Thunberg across the Atlantic Ocean in 2019 to enable her participation in the annual United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.