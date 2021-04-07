See All of the Adorable Photos of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank
Since welcoming her son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on Feb. 9, 2021, Princess Eugenie has shared some sweet moments on social media
Welcome to the World!
Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank — who announced that they were expecting in September 2020 — welcomed their first child together, a boy, on Feb. 9, 2021.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present."
Princess Eugenie marked the occasion with a sweet black-and-white photo posted to Instagram, along with a caption of three blue hearts.
Introducing Baby August
On Feb. 20, the couple introduced their baby to the world, sharing a few photos of their family to Instagram.
"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. 💙💙💙," the royal wrote, revealing her son's name for the first time.
She continued, "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."
Eugenie went on to thank "the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy," and credited the midwife for the family photos.
What's In a Name?
Eugenie revealed the meaning behind her son's name on her Instagram Story, sharing, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather [Prince Philip], we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great-grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."
First Mother's Day
Eugenie celebrated her first Mother's Day in the U.K., sharing a photo of her son wearing bunny slippers in a field of dandelions.
"I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day," the royal wrote alongside the photo.
The Best Gift
The royal celebrated her 31st birthday with "the best present [she] could ask for." Eugenie shared two sweet photos on Instagram of her and husband Jack Brooksbank with their baby boy.
"Thank you for the birthday love yesterday❤️.. I got the best present I could ask for!!" she captioned the photo, which shows the couple smiling at one another as Eugenie holds her son.
August looked adorable in his white knit sweater monogrammed with his name.
Ready for His Close Up
In another photo, baby August can be seen looking at the camera as he snuggles into his dad's shoulder.
Spring Has Sprung
Princess Eugenie shared a photo on Instagram of her family celebrating Easter. In the shot, she poses under a blossoming tree with her husband and August, strapped into a baby carrier on Jack's chest.
"Wishing everyone a Happy Easter 🌼🐣🌼 and a blossoming Spring," Eugenie captioned the shot.