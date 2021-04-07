See All of the Adorable Photos of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank — who announced that they were expecting in September 2020 — welcomed their first child together, a boy, on Feb. 9, 2021.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present."

Princess Eugenie marked the occasion with a sweet black-and-white photo posted to Instagram, along with a caption of three blue hearts.