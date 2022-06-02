See All of the Photos of George, Charlotte and Louis at Trooping the Colour Through the Years
Prince George made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015, Princess Charlotte made hers in 2016 and Prince Louis in 2019 — see all the photos of the young royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace through the years
Prince George at the 2015 Trooping the Colour
In 2015, Prince George clapped from the window ahead of Trooping the Colour.
Prince George at the 2015 Trooping the Colour
The eldest of Kate Middleton and Prince William's children made his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2015.
Prince George at the 2015 Trooping the Colour
His great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, checked in on Prince George while the family watched the event, held every year in honor of her birthday.
Prince Charlotte and Prince George at the 2016 Trooping the Colour
Princess Charlotte joined her big brother for her first Trooping the Color in 2016.
The Royal Family at the 2016 Trooping the Colour
While her brother was an ultra-curious toddler, Charlotte stayed in her mom's arms for the event.
The Royal Family at the 2016 Trooping the Colour
The royal family watched the flyover together in 2016.
The Royal Family at the 2017 Trooping the Colour
In 2017, Princess Charlotte matched her mom in a pink dress. She waved at the crowd adorably.
The Royal Family at the 2018 Trooping the Colour
Savannah Phillips (daughter of William's cousin Peter Phillips) and Prince George had a cheeky streak in 2018 when they clearly had a case of the giggles. Savannah was seen shushing Prince George, even placing her hand over his mouth.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the 2018 Trooping the Colour
George and Charlotte looked adorable in blue as they looked out over the crowd in 2018.
Prince Louis at the 2019 Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2019. The tiny royal had his parents giggling throughout the event.
The Cambridges at the 2019 Trooping the Colour
Louis was adorable as he waved at the crowd, his parents laughing at his antics.
The Cambridges at the 2019 Trooping the Colour
While George stayed close to his dad and Louis in the arms of his mom, their sister opened her arms wide for a big wave.
The Cambridges at the 2019 Trooping the Colour
Louis pulled this adorable face while his dad, Prince William, pointed out over the crowd.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the 2022 Trooping the Colour
2022 marked the trio's first appearance in two years, with the even celebrating their great-grandmother being scaled back in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The three siblings were the youngest royals to participate this year after the queen announced that only senior working members of the royal family and some of their children would appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
The Cambridges at the 2022 Trooping the Colour
The Cambridge kids looked so grown up, with Prince Louis, 4, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 8, joining their mom and dad on the balcony.
The Cambridges at the 2022 Trooping the Colour
It was Prince Louis who stole the show, though, with his expressive faces as the family watched the crowd and the noisy flypast.
Prince Louis at the 2022 Trooping the Colour
In typical 4-year-old fashion, the young prince made a silly face.
The Royal Family at the 2022 Trooping the Colour
And then reacted accordingly when the loud planes flew past.
The Royal Family at the 2022 Trooping the Colour
Queen Elizabeth appeared enthused by her great-grandson during the event, giving him a smile on the balcony.
- Queen Elizabeth Lights the Platinum Jubilee Beacon with Help from Grandson Prince William!
- Kate Middleton Debuts New Sapphire Earrings That Belonged to Princess Diana — and Debunks a Rumor!
- George, Charlotte and Louis Peek Out the Window in Adorable Trooping the Colour Moment
- Prince Harry's Full-Circle Shushing Moment at Trooping the Colour More Than 30 Years Later: Then & Now