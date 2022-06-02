Queen's Jubilee

See All of the Photos of George, Charlotte and Louis at Trooping the Colour Through the Years

Prince George made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015, Princess Charlotte made hers in 2016 and Prince Louis in 2019 — see all the photos of the young royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace through the years 

By Andrea Wurzburger June 02, 2022 12:42 PM

1 of 19

Prince George at the 2015 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

In 2015, Prince George clapped from the window ahead of Trooping the Colour. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Prince George at the 2015 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty

The eldest of Kate Middleton and Prince William's children made his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2015. 

3 of 19

Prince George at the 2015 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

His great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, checked in on Prince George while the family watched the event, held every year in honor of her birthday. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

Prince Charlotte and Prince George at the 2016 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Charlotte joined her big brother for her first Trooping the Color in 2016. 

Advertisement

5 of 19

The Royal Family at the 2016 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

While her brother was an ultra-curious toddler, Charlotte stayed in her mom's arms for the event. 

6 of 19

The Royal Family at the 2016 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty

The royal family watched the flyover together in 2016. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

The Royal Family at the 2017 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

In 2017, Princess Charlotte matched her mom in a pink dress. She waved at the crowd adorably. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

The Royal Family at the 2018 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Savannah Phillips (daughter of William's cousin Peter Phillips) and Prince George had a cheeky streak in 2018 when they clearly had a case of the giggles. Savannah was seen shushing Prince George, even placing her hand over his mouth. 

Advertisement

9 of 19

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the 2018 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

George and Charlotte looked adorable in blue as they looked out over the crowd in 2018. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

Prince Louis at the 2019 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Louis made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2019. The tiny royal had his parents giggling throughout the event. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

The Cambridges at the 2019 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Louis was adorable as he waved at the crowd, his parents laughing at his antics. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

The Cambridges at the 2019 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

While George stayed close to his dad and Louis in the arms of his mom, their sister opened her arms wide for a big wave. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

The Cambridges at the 2019 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Louis pulled this adorable face while his dad, Prince William, pointed out over the crowd. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

2022 marked the trio's first appearance in two years, with the even celebrating their great-grandmother being scaled back in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

The three siblings were the youngest royals to participate this year after the queen announced that only senior working members of the royal family and some of their children would appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

The Cambridges at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Cambridge kids looked so grown up, with Prince Louis, 4, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 8, joining their mom and dad on the balcony. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

The Cambridges at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

It was Prince Louis who stole the show, though, with his expressive faces as the family watched the crowd and the noisy flypast. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

Prince Louis at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

In typical 4-year-old fashion, the young prince made a silly face.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

The Royal Family at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

And then reacted accordingly when the loud planes flew past. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 19

The Royal Family at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth appeared enthused by her great-grandson during the event, giving him a smile on the balcony. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger
    Queen's Jubilee
    View All