The Royal Family's Christmas Morning Walk in Sandringham: Look Back at the Most Memorable Moments
With the pandemic keeping the royal family from one of their most cherished holiday traditions, reminisce about the chic coats, major hats and baby-faced princes from years past
2018
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle (then expecting baby Archie) and Prince William shared a smile on the royals' annual walk from the Christmas day services at St. Mary's Church near their Sandringham estate in England.
2019
Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas Day "royal walk" debut in 2019 alongside their parents (baby Louis stayed home).
2017
For Meghan Markle's first Christmas as the Duchess of Sussex (seen here alongside Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry) she wore head-to-toe tan — and dropped her first public curtsy.
1998
The two teenage princes (with dad Prince Charles) had many admirers on their Christmas day walk.
1988
It was a year of big shoulders (for Sarah, Duchess of York, and Princess Diana), lots of cousins (Peter and Zara Phillips and Prince William, and Princess Beatrice were all present) and serious accessories (incredible hats all around, including on the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, as well as Zara's teddy bear necklace).
1985
It was red, white and snowy all over for Princess Diana, Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Phillips.
1969
Prince Charles lends an arm to his grandmother, the Queen Mother; behind them walks Prince Philip, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.
1997
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (with dad Prince Andrew) showed an early fondness for major hats.
1990
Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York (with Princes Harry and William) were sure to turn heads with their headwear.
1990
Princess Diana stole the show in two-tone houndstooth with a matching hat, but Prince William and Prince Phillip looked reliably sharp as well.
2002
Eugenie continues to display her penchant for high-key headgear.
2019
Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex and their children, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor, stroll after the service.
2019
Prince George shares thoughts with his grandfather Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
1991
The Queen Mother and Princess Diana (seen greeting locals with Prince Harry and Prince William) clearly got the memo that it would be a blue Christmas.
1994
Diana and William walk in step.
1992
Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth share a moment after the service. (See more vintage photos from their childhood Christmases here.)
2013
Kate's chic coat streak at Sandringham remains unbroken.
1990
Princess Anne and Prince William brave the wind in smart printed outerwear.
2011
The year Kate and William married also marked her debut at the Sandringham festivities (alongside Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince Harry).
2010
The Queen (pictured with other members of her family, including her husband, son and several grandchildren) often opts for bright coats to make her easier to spot in a crowd, but this year, there was no missing that hat and cuffs.
2014
Another Kate coat worth remembering.
2019
Charlotte joined her mom to speak to locals along the route.
2015
Kate and William accepted flowers from well-wishers.
2008
The brothers were both trying some new hair looks that year.