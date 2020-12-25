The Royal Family's Christmas Morning Walk in Sandringham: Look Back at the Most Memorable Moments

With the pandemic keeping the royal family from one of their most cherished holiday traditions, reminisce about the chic coats, major hats and baby-faced princes from years past

By Alex Apatoff
December 25, 2020 08:00 AM

1 of 24

2018

Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle (then expecting baby Archie) and Prince William shared a smile on the royals' annual walk from the Christmas day services at St. Mary's Church near their Sandringham estate in England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

2019

Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas Day "royal walk" debut in 2019 alongside their parents (baby Louis stayed home). 

3 of 24

2017

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

For Meghan Markle's first Christmas as the Duchess of Sussex (seen here alongside Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry)  she wore head-to-toe tan — and dropped her first public curtsy

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 24

1998

Credit: UK Press via Getty

The two teenage princes (with dad Prince Charles) had many admirers on their Christmas day walk.

Advertisement

5 of 24

1988

Credit: Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

It was a year of big shoulders (for Sarah, Duchess of York, and Princess Diana), lots of cousins (Peter and Zara Phillips and Prince William, and Princess Beatrice were all present) and serious accessories (incredible hats all around, including on the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, as well as Zara's teddy bear necklace).

6 of 24

1985

Credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images

It was red, white and snowy all over for Princess Diana, Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Phillips.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 24

1969

Credit: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Prince Charles lends an arm to his grandmother, the Queen Mother; behind them walks Prince Philip, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 24

1997

Credit: UK Press via Getty

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (with dad Prince Andrew) showed an early fondness for major hats.

Advertisement

9 of 24

1990

Credit: Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York (with Princes Harry and William) were sure to turn heads with their headwear.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 24

1990

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Princess Diana stole the show in two-tone houndstooth with a matching hat, but Prince William and Prince Phillip looked reliably sharp as well.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 24

2002

Credit: Justin Goff/UK Press via Getty

Eugenie continues to display her penchant for high-key headgear.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 24

2019

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex and their children, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor, stroll after the service.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 24

2019

Prince George shares thoughts with his grandfather Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 24

1991

Credit: Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

The Queen Mother and Princess Diana (seen greeting locals with Prince Harry and Prince William) clearly got the memo that it would be a blue Christmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 24

1994

Credit: Tim Graham/Getty

Diana and William walk in step. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 24

1992

Credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth share a moment after the service. (See more vintage photos from their childhood Christmases here.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 24

2013

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate's chic coat streak at Sandringham remains unbroken.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 24

1990

Credit: Georges De Keerle/Getty

Princess Anne and Prince William brave the wind in smart printed outerwear.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 24

2011

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

The year Kate and William married also marked her debut at the Sandringham festivities (alongside Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince Harry). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 24

2010

Credit: Louis Wood/Getty

The Queen (pictured with other members of her family, including her husband, son and several grandchildren) often opts for bright coats to make her easier to spot in a crowd, but this year, there was no missing that hat and cuffs. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 24

2014

Credit: Stephen Lock/i-Images/Polaris

Another Kate coat worth remembering. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 24

2019

Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

Charlotte joined her mom to speak to locals along the route.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 24

2015

Credit: PacificCoastNews

Kate and William accepted flowers from well-wishers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 24

2008

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The brothers were both trying some new hair looks that year. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Apatoff