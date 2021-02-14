Photographer Who Took Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Pregnancy Portrait Calls Them 'Absolute Soulmates'

The photographer behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second pregnancy announcement is in awe of the couple.

On Sunday, which was also Valentine's Day, Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, announced they are expecting their second child together, sharing a stunning black-and-white photo taken in Los Angeles remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman, who was in London. In the snapshot, a smiling (and barefoot!) Harry looks lovingly at Meghan, who cradles her baby bump as she lays in his lap.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Harriman told British Vogue that Meghan and Harry — who are already parents to son Archie Harrison, who turns 2 on May 6 — are "absolute soulmates."

"With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn't need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates," Harriman said. "When you see people who have the connection that they have, it's like reading the pages of a book."

The happy news comes after Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July.

"To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship," said Harriman. "Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn't have met Harry. I'm grateful for whatever small part I played."

And on Twitter, the photographer congratulated Meghan and Harry. "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!" Harriman wrote.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Misan Harriman

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Also making the photo special is the fact that the Duchess of Sussex wears a flowing dress by Carolina Herrera that was first made when she was pregnant with Archie. Meghan has a longtime rapport with the brand's creative director, Wes Gordon.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Their desire to have a normal family life played a role in their groundbreaking decision. A palace source previously told PEOPLE that by the time of Archie's birth, "they knew they were going to hit the nuclear button" on their royal exit.