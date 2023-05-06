See the Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Palace Balcony: 'Never-Seen Angle'

Photographer Chris Jackson shared his unique pictures of the historic occasion, adding, "What a view!"

By
Published on May 6, 2023 02:54 PM
Photo: Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace
Photo: Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

The photographer who shot King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation detailed what it was like to witness the momentous occasion from a different angle.

On Instagram Saturday, Chris Jackson shared a "behind the scenes" shot of the King, 74, and Queen, 75, waving to well-wishers following their crowning ceremony.

"An honour to shoot 'behind the scenes' and a never seen before angle from today's historic Coronation, what a day!!!!!! Save a 🥂 for me! 🇬🇧," he wrote.

He posted another photo of the King and Queen as they viewed a flypast of aircraft from the Royal Navy, Army Air Corps and Royal Air Force leaving a trail of red, white and blue exhaust.

"What a view! What a day!" Jackson captioned the post, hashtagging #coronation.

Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace
Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

The Getty Images Royal photographer also shared a shot he took of Charles and Camilla smiling for the camera on his Instagram Story, again stating, "What a day!"

Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace
Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

King Charles had the support of fellow royal family members during his coronation with many later standing alongside him on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

His son Prince William, 40, and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, 41, were there for the occasion along with their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. (George was one of the King's Pages of Honor.)

Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace
Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

While several other royals were present, neither Prince Harry, the King's second son, nor the King's younger brother Prince Andrew appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Though Harry, 38, and Andrew, 63, were present for the congregation portion of Saturday's event, they weren't permitted to attend the procession or balcony events since they're no longer active members of the British royal family.

