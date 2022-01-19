Photographer Anwar Hussein Shares the Private Stories Behind His Famous Photos of Princess Diana in New Exhibition
Princess Diana was the most photographed woman in the world during her lifetime — and now the photographer who took many of her most famous photos is opening up in a new exhibition of his work.
Anwar Hussein chronicled Diana's journey from "Shy Di" in 1980 to the confident icon she became before her tragic death in 1997 at age 36. Today, 140 of Hussein's images appear in Princess Diana: Accredited Access, a "walk-through documentary" currently open in Chicago and Los Angeles, with New York City next.
"The story of Diana unfolded in front of us," Hussein, 83, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I saw every side of Diana. She was a genuine, good human being."
"You could see her go from Shy Di, looking down, to becoming stronger — which she had to do. She wanted to prove she was brave enough to do what she wanted," Hussein says of Diana's 17 years in the public eye.
Hussein himself arrived in the U.K. from Tanzania in 1962 — a time when landlords put up signs welcoming dogs and cats but barring "colored" people. Using his talent honed in wildlife photography, he began covering fast-moving news, getting his big break covering the Vietnam War demonstrations in 1968. After a period as a rock-and-roll photographer, he branched into royal life, following then-bachelor Prince Charles around the world. (Later, Diana would quip to Hussein that his book on Charles taught her more about the prince than Charles himself.)
Over the years, the princess and the photographer struck up a close working relationship, with Diana often talking to Hussein at public events, during plane travel and at media receptions.
Although she confessed to feeling "awkward" when posing for photographers, she was also a masterful subject. "She had a canny way of showing her mood — whether she was happy or unhappy," says Hussein.
Her warm touch, with everyone from leprosy patients to those diagnosed with AIDS at the start of the epidemic, was clear to eyewitnesses like Hussein. "It came naturally to her, but she also knew which pictures would go around the world."
Adds Cliff Skelliter, the exhibition's curator: "The personal relationship between a princess and a photographer who's with them all the time — they've got a closeness but also a distance in order to get a really interesting take."
Also featured in the exhibit are photographs by Anwar's sons Samir and Zak, who have followed their father into royal photography by capturing the lives of Diana's sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
