Peter Phillips Says the 'Hardest Part' of Prince Philip's Funeral Was Being Unable to Hug Queen Elizabeth

"Our thoughts immediately went to my grandmother. We've been trying to support her as much as we can," said the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth

Peter Phillips is reflecting on the emotions experienced during grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

Nearly four months after laying the royal to rest in mid-April, Peter, 43 — who is the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth — spoke to BBC for a recent interview about the hardest part of saying goodbye to his beloved grandfather.

"Our thoughts immediately went to my grandmother. We've been trying to support her as much as we can," Peter told the outlet of the Queen, 95. "Everybody saw the image of Her Majesty sitting alone. It would have been the same for any other family, the hardest part is not being able to hug those closest to the person who's been lost."

"It's the same for a lot of families," the son of Princess Anne continued. "There have been some great sadnesses but at the same time you've got to try to take the positives out of these situations, whether that be new life, or happy memories, that's what you've got to focus on."

Of Philip's legacy, the father of two added: "He was such a fixture of all of our lives. He is sorely missed. He lived a remarkable life and if any of us can even live half the life that he did, we would all be extraordinarily happy."

Peter Phillips attend Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on January 12, 2020 in King's Lynn, England. Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Philip died "peacefully" on April 9 at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced at the time.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a prior statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

A funeral was later held for Philip on April 17. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, their daughter Princess Anne and their three sons: next-in-line-to-the-throne Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth at the funeral of Prince Philip, her late husband. | Credit: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Since the Duke of Edinburgh's death, the Queen has been leaning on the primary pillars of her life — family, faith, and service to her kingdom — to fortify her.

She has drawn strength, joy, and solace from virtual church services, video calls with family and contemplative walks with her beloved dogs across the grounds of Windsor Castle, where she camped at the onset of the global COVID pandemic.

"I always felt that she was never knocked off course," a royal insider said in the summer issue of PEOPLE Royals, which dropped on June 11. "It's her way to remain as steady as possible."

Continuing to speak with BBC, Phillips said that the pandemic also allowed the Queen to spend time with his two daughters — Savannah and Isla — as well.