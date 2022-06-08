Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn (née Kelly), who share two daughters, finalized their divorce last June — and his new girlfriend has reportedly already met the Queen

Queen's Grandson Peter Phillips Steps Out with New Girlfriend at Jubilee One Year After His Divorce

Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips watch the racing from the royal box as they attend The Epsom Derby at Epsom Racecourse on June 4, 2022 in Epsom, England.

Peter Phillips celebrated his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee with his new girlfriend by his side.

Princess Anne led members of the royal family at the Epsom Derby on Saturday while the Queen watched the horse racing event on TV from Windsor Castle. She was joined by both of her children: Zara with her husband Mike Tindall and Peter, who stepped out with Lindsay Wallace for one of their first public outings as a couple.

Lindsay, the daughter of an oil tycoon, and Peter were seen watching the races together from the royal box and were even joined by Princess Anne.

Lindsay, 40, attended another major royal outing alongside Peter on Sunday, when she sat behind Princess Anne and Prince Charles at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace.

Saadiya Khan, Lindsay Wallace, Peter Phillips, (front row) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Peter, 44, and his ex-wife Autumn (née Kelly) announced their separation in February 2020. The former couple, who share two daughters, finalized their divorce last June.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost," the former couple said in a statement after the divorce was finalized. "Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions."

They added, "Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives."

Peter's daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, also joined their dad and Lindsay at Sunday's finale to the four days of Platinum Jubilee events.

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace arrive on Derby Day during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom Racecourse, Surrey. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images) Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips | Credit: David Davies/PA Images via Getty

The pair met through Peter's sister Zara, who went to school with Lindsay at Gordonstoun, according to Tatler. Their relationship turned romantic after they both went through divorces.

Although it's unclear how long they've been a couple, Peter made headlines in March 2021 when he visited Lindsay's home in Scotland, sparking speculation he may have broken COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Lindsay Wallace, Peter Phillips and Princess Anne, Princess Royal watch the racing from the royal box as they attend The Epsom Derby at Epsom Racecourse on June 4, 2022 in Epsom, England. Lindsay Wallace, Peter Phillips and Princess Anne | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The Platinum Jubilee weekend wasn't Lindsay's first royal event. She reportedly joined Peter at the November joint christening of Lucas Tindall (Zara's son and Peter's nephew) and August Brooksbank (Princess Eugenie's son with Jack Brooksbank).