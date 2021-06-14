Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips Finalizes Divorce from Wife Autumn: 'This Is a Sad Day'

Princess Anne's son is the first of his generation of royals to separate from his spouse

Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn (née Kelly) have gone their separate ways.

After the couple announced their separation in February 2020, Peter and Autumn put out a statement on Monday saying the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved and approved by the High Court.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost," they said in the statement. "Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions."

They added, "Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives."

Princess Anne's son, 43, is the first of his generation of royals to separate from his spouse.

Peter and Autumn Phillips Queen Elizabeth, Autumn Phillips and Peter Phillips | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Peter, a sports marketing consultant, met Autumn, a management consultant, in 2003 in her hometown of Montreal at the Formula One Grand Prix. They wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2008.

Their spokesman confirmed to PEOPLE that they separated in 2019 and informed the Queen and other members of the family of their decision then.

Peter and Autumn Phillips Autumn and Peter Phillips with daughters Savannah and Isla | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

