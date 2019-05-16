PEOPLE Welcomes New Royal Baby Archie with Special Edition

Welcome, Archie!



On May 6, the world got a glance of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the newest addition to the royal family. While it’s already been a little over a week since the world said a quick hello to the newborn during his public debut at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, we can expect to see more of Archie in the months to come.

PEOPLE’s commemorative edition, Meghan & Harry Welcome Baby Archie! The Couple’s Love-Filled First Year, features photos of the new arrival. Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne, is unlikely to ever rule, but that will give him and his parents the freedom to do some things their way. While Archie would automatically become a prince when his grandfather Prince Charles ascends the throne, Meghan and Harry have decided against a courtesy title for their son.

The photo-packed special issue also takes a look back at Meghan and Harry’s whirlwind year as a newly-married couple and expectant parents — from Meghan’s transformation from an actress to a duchess as well as Harry’s evolution into a devoted husband — and their slate full of responsibilities that included a 16-day tour through the South Pacific and all the royal milestones and family events, including many with Prince William, Princess Kate, and Archie’s cousins: George, Charlotte and Louis.

Plus, an examination of the type of parents Meghan and Harry will be. From eyeing an American school in London and tucking banana notes into charity lunches, the couple has dropped hints about the kind of mom and dad they will be to little Archie.

“They bring such a range of culture, opinion, background and everything,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are going to be wonderful parents and bring understanding from all different perspectives.”



